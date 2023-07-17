Imagine a world where the musicality and dramatic presence of a vehicle comes alive. Enter the stage, your INFINITI QX55, a provocative specimen that captures the essence of performance, ready to hold the admiration of a highly appreciative audience.

Indulge us as we see how this star captivates with its theatrical charm.

Act I: The Dramatic Exterior

As the curtains rise, our premium subject takes the spotlight with its strikingly bold and sleek exterior design. Every line and curve of this luxurious SUV displays confidence and elegance, like a lead actor commanding everything around them. The intricate digital rear end lights distinctively offer depth and dimension with a piano key arrangement. With its bold presence and eye-catching details, the legendary crossover coupe shape demands attention wherever it goes.

Act II: Spacious Interior and Practicality

Just like a well-designed set, every corner of the cabin is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring a delightful experience for all occupants, from the moment of activation via the convenient automatic engine start, operational from up to 61 metres away, and climate adjusting Intelligent Key.

Act III: Splendid Sensibilities

Luxury is on the bill as the QX55 showcases its refined interior, similar to the elegance found in the finest theatres. High-quality materials – artisanally laser cut-stitched - envelop those seated, together with lumbar support for the lower back, creating an immersive experience, especially for longer drives. The opulence itself is executed with refinement.

Act IV: Comfort and Peacefulness

The QX55's interior sets the stage for comfort and peacefulness, offering a sanctuary from the outside world. Plush seating cradles you like a front-row spectator, providing exceptional support and relaxation. Coupled with advanced climate control and a Bose premium audio system, delivering high-quality sound, the QX55 ensures an enchanting and comfortable ride for everyone on board.

Act V: A New Era of Inclusive Sophistication

As the story unfolds, INFINITI's vision of creating an esteemed brand for a wider audience is felt. The brand aims to democratize richness, bringing the enchantment and allure of high-end drives within reach of more discerning owners. The Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system - that automatically transfers power to the rear wheels when needed, improving road holding in challenging conditions, as well as a VC-Turbo engine that can adaptively change its compression ratio, optimizing power or efficiency based on the driving conditions - being just two of those facets. Every feature and aspect of the QX55 is a testament to a dedication to making all of this an inclusive experience.

Act VI: Exquisite Craftsmanship

The play here is one of incredible detail and premium artistry that elevates the sports utility motor to unparalleled heights. From the finest materials to precise engineering, every element acts out a commitment to perfection.

Act VII: Unwavering Safety

One realizes that the coupe understands the important elements with its advanced safety features at the forefront. From cutting-edge technologies to comprehensive driver assistance systems, systems such as Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and Blindspot Warning and Intervention, contributing to a safer, enhanced driving experience, this narrative ensures peace of mind on every drive.

The Standing Applause

As the curtain falls, the INFINITI QX55 takes its final bow, leaving an enduring impression of automotive excellence, having again delivered a memorable act. This is a vehicle that truly shines, captivating all who have the pleasure of encountering its welcome return. Prepare yourself for drama from every angle at INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles centers in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

