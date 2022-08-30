Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s largest wellness resort, and the world’s first to blend Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with a holistic wellness approach, invites guests to embark on a family wellness journey with an immersive experience catering to the unique needs of all family members.



Zulal Discovery, the resort’s family-oriented area, follows the resort’s exclusive “Family Wellness” philosophy, based on the belief that individual wellness is intricately linked to fulfilling family life and the ability to build meaningful relationships, thriving to enhance them via special activities and practices. The Family Wellness Journey retreat has been thoughtfully designed for families looking to engage in activities that grow the bonds and dynamics between all members while nourishing and strengthening their overall wellbeing simultaneously.

Ideal for multigenerational travel, this two-night family bonding retreat is suitable for guests of all ages. Upon arrival at the resort, family members will participate in an initial consultation with one of the world-leading practitioners available on-site at Zulal Wellness Resort to develop a deeper understanding of their needs and requirements through their journey. Based on their consultation, guests will receive a personalised treatment itinerary including a selection of holistic activities for parents and children to enjoy both individually and as a group.

Families are invited to sit back, relax, and rejuvenate as they enjoy the selection of Spa treatments available. Developed using Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), the Oriental Scalp Massage releases tension from the head, neck and shoulders by combining deep tissue massage and myofascial release techniques. Guests can choose from one of Zulal’s signature aromatic oils to be massaged into the temples for deep relaxation. Alternatively, guests can enjoy treatments from the collection of parent-child experiences, such as the signature tranquillity massage, youth foot massage, Himalayan foot soak, and more.

Thoughtfully designed with purpose for both parents and children, the Family Wellness Journey offers a wide selection of holistic treatments to promote relaxation and relieve symptoms of stress to improve overall health and well-being. Known for their unique sounds and tones, Tibetan singing bowls are used to encourage deep relaxation and muscle regeneration to relieve joint, muscle and shoulder pain by improving circulation that releases blockages and allows energy to flow freely throughout the body. Perfect for guests looking to switch off and relax the mind, Tibetan singing bowls are one of the many practices available that support the ease of mental and emotional pain including low self-esteem, fear, anger, anxiety, depression, and insomnia through the unique sound vibrations. Additional treatments include Traditional Arabic and Islamic cupping, Abhyanga, Shiro-abhyanga and Reiki.

Centred around wellness and teaching children the value of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, the program also includes fitness activities, including circuit training, Thai chi sessions, swimming classes, low-impact aqua aerobics and more, all of which are designed to improve the development of balance, agility and coordination while teaching mindfulness tools and breathing practices that can be utilised in everyday life for both parent and child.

As part of their stay, families will participate in daily individual age-appropriate activities as well as group activities that are enjoyable for the whole family. This unique, tailored itinerary has been designed to engage the active and introspective aspects of the human being as well as promote a love for and respect for nature through these unique experiences.

With their holistic approach, Zulal Wellness Resort specialists aim to spread the culture of wellness in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, focusing on prevention over cure and longer-term solutions over short-term fixes. As part of Zulal Wellness Resort's family bonding program, no-screen activities, exercise, and fitness routines will increase the overall health of the family. Furthermore, consultants will provide families and individuals with the necessary tools to boost their wellbeing on a daily basis.

This offer is subject to dates and availability. For reservations and more information, please visit https://www.zulal.com/.

In collaboration with Chiva-Som, Zulal Wellness Resort is Msheireb Properties’ latest sustainable development initiative and the first of its kind Wellness Resort in the Middle East region, in Qatar.