Emaarcom Real Estate Development Company announced the launch of an expansion plan in the Egyptian real estate market during the current year 2023, by studying many residential, commercial, and administrative investment opportunities in the south of Cairo, and in historic Cairo, to keep pace with the massive urban boom that Egypt is witnessing nowadays. Believing in the importance of the role played by real estate companies in development.



The company said in a statement today that the government's continuous support for real estate investors makes it imperative for them to search for new investment opportunities that contribute to increasing the on-ground implemented real estate investments, which enables the government to participate in creating a new republic. Especially since real estate investment was and still is a haven for investors in times of crisis, as Egypt has proven throughout the ages that it is the best long-term investment.



The company aims to achieve comprehensive development, achieving quality to ensure the satisfaction of its customers and to provide innovative solutions that help meet all their needs, in addition to the commitment to provide integrated complexes of services in one place and to improve the quality of living standards by forming a modern lifestyle.

Emaarcom Real Estate Development Company is the leading company in the field of real estate development. Emaarcom is a subsidiary of Diyar City Development Company, which operates in the real estate market with wise management, with more than 35 years of experience in the field of real estate development, and during the past years, it was able to achieve many successes and implement residential, commercial and administrative projects.

Since it’s a subsidiary of Diyar City, the company's management has been keen to launch real estate projects with new ideas that suit the needs of customers before and after receipt, whether in payment plans or after-sales services.



It delivered many projects, such as the Diyar City 1 project, on an area of 7,712 square meters, with 190 residential units in the Central Plateau in Mokattam, The Diyar City 2 project on an area of 9.500 square meters, with 226 units of different sizes. It also launched the Diyar City 3 project on an area of 13,500 square meters with 396 housing units of different sizes, and it is still in the final delivery stage. In addition to the Diyar Business Park project, which is the first medical and administrative building, located on an area of 3,050 square meters in the central plateau in Mokattam.

-Ends-