While Emaar's New Year's Eve celebration remains free for all to enjoy, a unique ticketed viewing experience is introduced at Burj Park in a front-row-set experience of the Burj Khalifa world-famous show.

People from around the world are invited to share their New Year wishes on the iconic Burj Khalifa's façade via WhatsApp.

Dive into culinary delights with Emaar Hospitality at premium destinations such as Address Downtown, Address Sky View, Armani Hotel Dubai and more.

Experience a vibrant evening at Dubai Opera with live entertainment, a fine-dining experience and an exclusive view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks at midnight.

Elevate your celebration at Sky Views Observatory, the ultimate vantage point for the grand spectacle.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Emaar Properties PJSC, the globally renowned property developer, is set to elevate the iconic Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai with an unparalleled feast of sights and sounds. Recognized globally for its unmatched spectacle year after year, this edition promises to be bigger and more spectacular than ever before.

Free Celebrations with Exclusive Option

This year, attendees can dive into the heart of Downtown Dubai, offering an exclusive and immersive experience with the introduction of "Emaar New Year’s Eve at Burj Park."

While Emaar's New Year’s Eve celebration remains accessible to all to enjoy free of charge, this new feature is designed for attendees wishing to experience the magic differently.

Ticket holders can secure a coveted front-row view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks as well as the light, music & sound show, without the typical hustle and bustle. Further enhancing the celebration, attendees will enjoy F&B and live entertainment leading to the celebrations curated especially for the occasion.

Messages of Hope

In a special feature, attendees and enthusiasts globally can share their New Year wishes in either English or Arabic via WhatsApp. These heartfelt messages will then shimmer on the façade of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Dine in Splendour with Emaar Hospitality

Step into the New Year with Emaar Hospitality's premier culinary destinations at Address Downtown, Address Sky View, Address Fountain Views, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Armani Hotel Dubai, Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown and At.mosphere Restaurant. Each venue, a jewel in the heart of Downtown Dubai, is poised to deliver a dining experience that combines luxury with festive flair. Guests can anticipate a night of lavishness with expertly curated gourmet menus, the pinnacle of service, and an environment infused with elegance. www.emaarhospitality.com

Dubai Opera's New Year's Eve Extravaganza

Celebrate at Dubai Opera for a night of unmatched elegance this New Year's Eve. The evening begins with the harmonious Dubai Opera Big Band, serenading the audience with their smooth jazz melodies, then transitioning to the compelling sounds of Grammy-awarded Fantastic Negrito. As the clock ticks closer to midnight, guests are invited to the Promenade to witness the magnificent Emaar New Year's Eve celebrations and Burj Khalifa's show. The festivities extend into the night with DJ Slim's captivating beats. Experience the magic at www.dubaiopera.com.

Elevate your NYE Experience at Sky Views

Soar above the rest this New Year's Eve at Sky Views Observatory offering guests an unprecedented view of Burj Khalifa's breath-taking fireworks and dazzling light show. Immerse yourself in the ultimate celebration and usher in 2024 surrounded by the awe-inspiring view of Dubai's skyline. www.skyviewsdubai.com

An Emaar spokesperson commented, "Our vision for Emaar New Year's Eve each year is not just to mirror previous celebrations but to redefine them. The introduction of the exclusive viewing experience at Burj Park encapsulates our commitment to creating unforgettable moments. And while the heart of our celebrations beats around the iconic Burj Khalifa, we're delighted to extend diverse experiences – from Emaar Hospitality’s culinary delights in Downtown Dubai to unparalleled vistas at Sky Views and captivating shows at Dubai Opera. It's more than a celebration; it’s Emaar's testament to Dubai's spirit of unity, grandeur, and forward-looking optimism."

IMPORTANT: Ticket holders for the exclusive Emaar NYE at Burj Park viewing location are reminded to collect their badges from Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Marina Mall on December 26 -30, 2023 from 2 pm to 10 pm.

*The badge is crucial for accessing the Burj Park area, ensuring a seamless experience for all.

For more details on the event and Burj Park ticketing information, visit www.mydubainewyear.emaar.com

