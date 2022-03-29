Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, today announced the launch of Elysian Mansions at Tilal Al Ghaf, its landmark destination in Dubai. Ideally situated on the shores of Lagoon Al Ghaf, the neighbourhood sets a new benchmark for premium living in the Emirate with a limited two-phased release of 92 exceptional villas created to deliver an outstanding quality of life.



Buyers can experience their Elysian idyll with a choice of Lagoonside, Hilltop and Park Lane villas, all featuring six bedrooms, multiple entertaining areas, spa and wellness spaces, Sky Suite complete with roof terrace, an internal lift, and an underground glass-encased car gallery with a capacity for six to eight vehicles. Other standout features include a double-height interior courtyard garden located in the very heart of the home, and elegant interiors that balance functionality with aesthetic appeal. Spacious five-bedroom\ villas are also available at Elysian Mansions, which include a Sky Suite, generous basement areas, and sizeable plots.



Distinguished by an organic-luxe architectural design aesthetic, Elysian Mansions’s curated collection of exclusive five and six-bedroom homes blend seamlessly with the natural environment. Featuring fluid lines and using organic materials to foster an effortless flow between interior and exterior spaces, contemporary facades clad in natural stone and wood emit an air of understated luxury, while floor-to-ceiling windows allow for spectacular views and interiors flooded with natural light.



Bespoke solutions for tailored lifestyles

Majid Al Futtaim Communities is renowned for its commitment to the delivery of innovative customer-centric solutions that promote exceptional moments for everyone, every day. Elysian Mansions stands as testament to this, with the option for all homes to be tailored to suit residents’ needs and in line with their aesthetic preferences. Advanced customisation options encompass flexible layouts, a choice of high-quality façades and interior finishes, and landscaped grounds. Instead of an additional guest suite, buyers can opt for an extra-spacious master suite with a lounge area, two large walk-in wardrobes and a sizeable en-suite, or a Majlis on the ground floor. The basement area can be configured as an entertaining zone, as a ‘man cave’, or as a spa, wellness or work out space. Additionally, the rooftop Sky Suite can be fitted out for entertainment, wellbeing or as a self-contained guest suite.



In the heart of nature

Lagoonside villas benefit from spectacular views over the crystal waters of Lagoon Al Ghaf and a superb beachfront location, while Hilltop villas enjoy direct access to Central Park, the green spine of the neighbourhood. A connected landscape of beautifully designed gardens and treescapes covering 28,000 square metres, Central Park aims to inspire with exceptional experiences, including a tree library, an orchard, a forest walk and an open-air stargazing room. Additional facilities in the well-appointed neighbourhood include a 120 metre-long white sandy private beach and a luxurious resort-style beach club with world-class amenities.



Delivering to rising ultra-prime market demand

Larger homes in Dubai’s residential communities remain in demand with villa values and transaction volumes continuing to climb. The number of villas sold saw a sharp increase of 29 per cent in the last quarter of 2021 alone, with prices having risen by around 22 per cent since the onset of the pandemic . In particular, the prime villa segment has shown a remarkable annual capital values growth rate of 17 per cent in 2021 , with the current growth trajectory expected to continue throughout 2022.



Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Communities, comments, “The launch of Elysian Mansions is in direct response to rising demand for exceptional homes in the ultra-prime villa segment, which will only intensify on the back of positive investor sentiment as Dubai’s economic recovery gathers pace.”



He continues: “Prime real estate in Dubai remains affordable when compared to other global gateway cities. The current gap in supply and demand of ultra-prime properties in Dubai will fuel further price acceleration, coupled with the emirate being of increasing appeal to affluent investors seeking to move into a market where prime capital values show significant room for growth.”



Having experienced a robust recovery last year with nearly 85,000 residential real estate transactions recorded with a total value of AED 300 billion, representing a 65 percent increase in transaction volumes and a 71 percent rise in value year on year , and with 2022 property transactions having already reached a value of AED 1.2 billion , Dubai’s position as a global property investment hub looks assured.