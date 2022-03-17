Abu Dhabi, UAE: Eltizam, the region’s leading physical asset management company, has announced the establishment of LITE Development & Consulting (LITE), a ‘development partner of choice’ to oversee project aspirations from start to finish.

Specialising in development management services, including design, project and cost management, LITE will provide a fully comprehensive and bespoke service to clients. With their integrated suite of real estate services, Eltizam launched LITE as part of its expansion to an all-encompassing organisation offering sustainable and strategic solutions across four holding companies. LITE falls under Eltizam’s model to ‘Develop the Right Asset’, represented by Eltizam Asset Management Group (EAMG) Holdings.

Ahmed Amer Omar Saleh Omar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eltizam Group, said: “Eltizam’s inception of LITE originated from the Group’s vision to develop a holistic platform. With access to multi-disciplinary skillsets within the wider business, LITE is guaranteed to transform your concept into reality. LITE has a refined management team that comes equipped with invaluable expertise and extensive capabilities, ensuring Eltizam achieves greater success.”

LITE has a number of exciting projects in the pipeline and has secured contracts that will shape the future of the company as one of the prominent leaders in its field. With a highly experienced team, LITE is working on master planning, commercial, residential, hospitality and infrastructure developments along with some special interest projects. One of the projects recently signed is MIZA, an urban regeneration scheme in Port Zayed where LITE will be responsible for the full development scope including feasibility, master planning, procurement, project and commercial management.

This expansion of Eltizam’s portfolio is strategically positioned to align with the company’s vision to build on its corporate strategy, investment in people and digital transformation; all of which are crucial to the organisation’s sustainable growth.