Ellington Properties will add new communities in Downtown Dubai, JLT, and Business Bay to its growing portfolio

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has appointed Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), an award-winning international design architecture and executive architecture group, as their lead consultant for new and upcoming projects located in Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Business Bay.

The partnership marks a new era of expansion for Ellington Properties as they expand their portfolio with high-rise residential developments in prime locations in Dubai. The upcoming projects will showcase Ellington Properties’ commitment to building high-quality residences offering elevated lifestyles with family-focused amenities and contemporary designs. Under the partnership, BSBG will work with Ellington Properties on the buildings' overall architecture and design and oversee all sub-consultants.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “As we are continuing our expansion in prime locations in Dubai to meet the ever-growing demand for our design-led homes, our strategic partnership with BSBG will help accelerate and achieve our goals to bring Ellington Properties’ signature homes to more people in the emirate.”

Alistair McMillan, Managing Partner of BSBG, said: “We are excited to be working with Ellington Properties as they embark on their journey of expansion. With our proven expertise in design and development, we will support Ellington Properties with our best-in-class design and executive architecture solutions as we improve, inspire, and contribute to a future focused on people.”

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.