Residents will benefit from a high-quality lifestyle with a wealth of amenities

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has launched ‘Ellington Beach House’ – its first residential apartment project in the iconic Palm Jumeriah. The project is Ellington Properties’ second residential development in Palm Jumeirah following The Ellington Collection which comprises nine prestigious beachfront villas. Ellington Beach House will introduce a new perspective to oceanside living with Ellington Properties’ signature design-led approach.

Located on the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Ellington Beach House will feature 123 units comprising one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments in addition to four-bedroom penthouse apartments and ground floor apartments with a pool. Ellington Beach House will span seven residential floors in addition to the ground floor and the basement.

The new Palm Jumeriah project will provide residents with unparalleled views of the Arabian Gulf, the Dubai Marina skyline, Downtown Dubai, as well as the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

Robert Booth, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Ellington Properties, said: “The Ellington Beach House at the iconic Palm Jumeirah will redefine the concept of oceanside living with our inspiring, exceptionally designed homes providing residents with a unique, high-quality lifestyle. Ellington Beach House will feature resort-like amenities that will win over people seeking a world-class living experience.”

Designed to promote community wellness, Ellington Beach House will provide residents with amenities of the highest standard. A 400-square metre infinity pool overlooking the Palm Jumeirah beach will offer open and private cabanas, wet loungers, sun loungers, a juice bar, and a barbeque area. There will be a separate kids pool with a shaded area and lush landscaping.

The club lounge a bronze, standalone box in the centre of the building will be the ideal space to host private parties and occasions. It will feature a fully equipped kitchen where residents can hire a chef for catering, lounging and dining areas, a business area ideal for video conferencing, and a large outdoor cigar terrace.

Residents will benefit from an indoor and outdoor fitness centre, with changing rooms, steam showers, a sauna, and a hydrotherapy pool, in addition to a yoga and Pilates studio. There will be a host of activities for residents to enjoy including an urban basketball area, a padel tennis court, bocce ball court, an outdoor deck for games, and a kids’ playroom. Residents will also be able to read, work, and lounge in two lobbies, complete with a coffee station.

Ellington Beach House will provide high-quality resort-like services including a dedicated valet service which will be available to prepare residents’ cars ahead of time while a porter service will help with carrying residents’ items. There will be EV charging stations as well as a bicycle storage area with maintenance and washing facilities. Ellington Properties is also continuing to support and promote the Dubai art community by showcasing public art throughout the residential development.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.