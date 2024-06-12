Underscoring its innovative approach to education and its strong traditional values, Ellesmere Muscat is inviting applications from prospective students for the new academic year.

As a vibrant co-educational International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, with a deep foundation in Islamic values, Ellesmere Muscat offers a unique blend of gold-standard IB education grounded in universal values. It is structured to prepare students to become successful global citizens, starting from early years to Grade 12.

Established in 2012, Ellesmere Muscat boasts a distinguished history of academic excellence. In 2016, it transitioned to the Canadian curriculum, before earning distinction as the first Omani IB Continuum K-12 World School in 2021. It now offers the prestigious Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, and Diploma Programme.

Highlighting the school’s commitment to excellence, Principal Neil Tomalin said, “At Ellesmere Muscat, we cultivate well-rounded individuals who not only excel academically but also develop strong social and emotional skills. Our curriculum ignites a passion for learning, inspiring students to reach their full potential and become 'Life: Ready' global citizens, who are prepared to make a difference.”

Ellesmere Muscat goes beyond traditional education, fostering a supportive and enriching environment where students can discover their unique potentials. The school’s innovative approach emphasizes inquiry, critical thinking, and creativity, while also nurturing strong leadership skills and a sense of global responsibility.

Students also benefit from a curriculum that combines a strong foundation in Islamic values with contemporary teaching methods. This approach prepares them for academic success and personal growth within a supportive Islamic environment; it allows them to both learn and discover their unique potential.

Registration process:

The school is inviting prospective students and families to express interest by filling out the online inquiry form, following which they will receive detailed information about the registration process.

To streamline the online process, applicants are required to gather transcripts, recommendation letters, test scores (if applicable), and a passport-sized photo. Depending on the grade level, applicants may undergo an assessment or interview to better understand their strengths and interests. Successful applicants will receive an acceptance letter with enrollment details.

Interested applicants could also experience the vibrant learning environment by scheduling a personalized tour (via www.ellesmeremuscat.com/tour or by calling 2455 4711 / 91112605) or attending an open house event.

About Ellesmere Muscat:

Ellesmere Muscat stands as a beacon of educational excellence, offering the esteemed International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum enriched with traditional-Islamic teachings from Kindergarten to Grade 12. With a steadfast dedication to holistic development, Ellesmere Muscat provides a nurturing environment where students flourish academically, socially, and emotionally, preparing them for success in an ever-evolving world.