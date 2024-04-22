

Dubai, UAE - Ela by Omniyat, the latest collaboration between Omniyat and the esteemed Dorchester Collection, is poised to set a new standard for luxury living on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Nestled amidst the palm tree-lined shores, Ela by Omniyat offers a seamless blend of opulent resort living and urban convenience. With exclusive beach access, fine dining options, and top-tier amenities, residents are promised an unparalleled lifestyle experience. The development features a selection of premium villas and apartments, each meticulously designed to ensure comfort and elegance.

Key highlights of Ela by Omniyat include:

Unrivalled Location: Situated on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah, Ela offers stunning views and easy access to Dubai's major attractions.

Luxury Amenities: Residents can enjoy a range of high-end amenities typical of an ultra-luxury seaside hotel, including beach access, infinity pools, fitness and wellness facilities, concierge services, and more.

Exclusive Living: Developed by Dubai’s premier developer of luxury projects, Ela promises an exceptional living experience with breathtaking views and world-class facilities.

Ela by Omniyat is the epitome of luxury and sophistication, offering a prestigious address in the UAE. With just 209 luxury apartments spread across three towers, Ela ensures privacy and exclusivity for its residents.

"Ela by Omniyat presents an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking to capitalize on the advantages of its prime location. Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, this project offers unparalleled views and easy access to Dubai's major attractions, making it an attractive investment prospect. With its strategic location, luxury amenities, and limited number of premium residences, Ela by Omniyat stands as a testament to luxury and exclusivity, promising high returns for discerning investors.” Says Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

About Omniyat:

Established in 2005, Omniyat is a renowned Dubai real estate developer behind some of Dubai’s most luxurious residential towers. The company operates in the ultra-luxury niche, creating high-end residential and commercial projects in collaboration with world-class architects. Omniyat's best-known projects include iconic structures like The Opus by Zaha Hadid and One Palm.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/.