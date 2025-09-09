DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- EisnerAmper is excited to welcome EisnerAmper UAE to the EisnerAmper Global network. EisnerAmper Global is an international network of independent member firms created to address the specialized audit, tax and advisory needs of clients worldwide. Our expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will allow EisnerAmper Global to offer a comprehensive suite of advisory solutions to businesses across the region.

“We’re proud to welcome EisnerAmper UAE into the EisnerAmper Global network,” said Peter Cogan, Managing Partner, Financial Services at EisnerAmper and Chair of EisnerAmper Global. “The UAE is a magnet for talent, capital and vision, and we’re committed to building enduring value in a region that plays a critical role in the future of global business.”

This expansion will amplify service offerings across key sectors, including financial services, energy, technology and public sector transformation. Clients will also benefit from an expanded suite of services, including digital transformation, risk advisory, strategy consulting and operational optimization.

“EisnerAmper UAE will serve as a regional gateway for EisnerAmper’s growing client base, supporting sovereign entities, multinationals, family offices and emerging businesses as they navigate complexity, scale innovation and drive sustainable growth across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond,” said Osama Harmouche, Managing Partner of EisnerAmper UAE.

“We’ve noticed increasing client demand for local expertise and advisory solutions in the Middle East,” added Nick Tsafos, Partner-in-Charge of the New York region at EisnerAmper and Board Member of EisnerAmper Global. “Under Osama’s leadership, our team on the ground can support clients with a wide range of advisory services unique to the region, offering seamless access to trusted expertise across borders.”

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees.