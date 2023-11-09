Abu Dhabi, UAE: EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC, a leading conglomerate operating across nine diverse industry sectors, has today announced its financial results for the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, achieving a net profit of AED589 million, an income of AED730.1 million, and a total asset value of AED 4.583 billion.

Continuing its aggressive strategic expansion, through 2023, EIH saw its net profit rise by 32.3 per cent, income increased by 50.5 per cent, and assets up 105.5 per cent, over the last quarter. This was boosted by the addition of two new industry sectors and the number of companies under the group umbrella increasing from 36 to 58, in Q3 2023.

The two new industry sectors added to EIH’s growing stable of businesses namely in the financial services with the majority stake acquisition of 70% of BHM Capital Financial Services PSC and the automotive and trading sector, working towards the initiative of expanding the electric vehicles market. This reflects on EIH's adaptability and strategic vision across Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic business landscape.

Displaying a versatility and resilience across diverse economic environments, EIH’s industry portfolio now extends across multiple sectors including energy, real estate, alternative investment, technology, healthcare, travel and tourism, hospitality, automotive & trading, and financial services.

EIH’s move to significantly boost its acquisitions, in Q3, is a significant factor leading to the last quarter’s impressive returns and profitability. It is also part of the larger strategic move directed by the UAE government and leadership to diversify its economy and encourage private sector businesses to thrive, in the UAE capital and beyond. The achieved results solidify EIH's clear commitment to its strategic diversification strategy, with innovation and investment being key to its growth and continued success.

Commenting on EIH’s impressive results over the last quarter, Group CEO and Managing Director of EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC, Ali Elgebely, said: “EIH operates across a spectrum of nine industry sectors, highlighting its versatility and resilience in diverse economic environments. This diversification allows EIH to mitigate risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities, in various markets.

“EIH’s success is further underlined by its extensive network of operating subsidiaries, all of which contribute to the overall strength and diversity of EIH's portfolio, ensuring a well-rounded approach to our business operations.”

2023 has been a standout year for EIH, with financial results across profit and income witnessing a staggering rate of growth. As a holding group strategically aligned with the economic diversification of the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, and the wider UAE as a whole, EIH is clearly on a rapid upward trajectory that is matching its economic ambitions with real growth and results. EIH is playing a pivotal role in shaping the private sector landscape in the UAE capital, with a regional and global footprint certain to follow.

About EIH Ethmar International Holding

EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC is a leading holding company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With a proven track record, EIH has established and acquired over fifty-eight successful companies in nine diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, alternative investment, technology, healthcare, travel & tourism, hospitality, automotive & trading, and financial services. EIH is committed to ensuring the ongoing success of its investors by fostering sustainable growth, creating mid- and long- term investment opportunities, and ensuring dividend distribution. EIH supports the vision of leadership by encouraging innovation and empowering growth through a diversified investment portfolio. The organization is committed to giving its investors sustainable returns while also advancing the region's economy and prosperity. EIH continues to advance and provide value in the landscape of international business with a forward-thinking strategy and a focus on quality. For more information, please visit: www.eihuae.com