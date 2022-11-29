Ahmed bin Saeed: "Attracting national talent to work in the aviation sector is an essential part of our strategy"

Dubai: Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) has announced that eight new UAE citizens have joined the organisation, after they successfully completed its special programme, which is concerned with developing the capabilities of national human resources in the field of air navigation, in accordance with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the General Civil Aviation Authority in UAE.

The list of Emiratis who completed ICAO courses included: Engineer Jumana Aljasmi, Noora Obaid Al Mheiri, Mohamed Al Teneiji, Abdulla Mohamed Al Kaabi, Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Kamali, Mohammed Abdulla, Abdulla Al Bastaki and Ahmed Maher.

dans announced that there is a new group of national trainees who have joined the National Development Program to qualify to join the institution after passing all the programme’s requirements.

This step comes as part of dans' strategy, which considers Emirati youth an integral part of the future growth and prosperity of the aviation sector, and its commitment to providing special development programmes that allow Emiratis to have a variety of important jobs in the air navigation and aeronautics sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of dans, said: “This step comes within the framework of the Emiratisation policy that we adopt and the continuous efforts we make to attract national competencies to work in the aviation sector, which accounts for one of the highest gross domestic product (GDP) of the Emirate of Dubai."

His Highness's remarks came during his reception of the new graduates in his office, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Managing Director of dans, and Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans.

His Highness called upon the new graduates to set an example for their new colleagues and constantly improve their abilities to keep pace with the advanced technology witnessed by the global aviation industry, especially in the field of air navigation.

The new colleagues will constitute a qualitative addition to the institution that possesses the best human and technical competencies, to move forward on the path of leadership and provide incomparable services in its field of competence, which makes this step a practical application of its vision aimed at attracting national human resources to this vital sector of the local economy.

Dubai Air Navigation Services' National Development Program (NDP) provides Emiratis with the knowledge, skills and experience to become professional air traffic controllers. The program also provides participants with on-the-job training that includes extensive use of simulators, field equipment and facilities, which qualifies them to obtain, upon successful completion of the programme, international recognition and license to work as air traffic controllers.

dans air traffic controllers are among the most experienced controllers, managing the largest fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft, the largest passenger aircraft in the world. dans owns the largest control tower simulator in the world, which is used to train employees with 360-degree virtual reality technology.

