Two New Augmented Reality Lenses Invite Guests to Experience Dubai’s Iconic Hospitality Brands in a Fresh, Creative, and Shareable Way

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality arm of Emaar Properties PJSC, unveiled two custom Snapchat augmented reality (AR) Lenses for its flagship brands — Address Hotels + Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts — marking a new step in bridging online engagement with real-world guest experiences.

This initiative reflects Emaar Hospitality Group’s ongoing digital innovation agenda and its commitment to deepening brand connection, inspiring travel intent, and engaging today’s mobile-first audiences in the UAE and beyond. These AR activations are part of the Group’s broader storytelling strategy that brings the physical and digital guest experience together — creating meaningful touchpoints before, during, and after each stay.

“Luxury and lifestyle today are defined not only by physical surroundings, but by how a brand engages and connects with its guests,” said Nihal Pillai, Director of Digital Marketing, at Emaar Hospitality Group. “Through these Snapchat AR experiences, we are bringing the personalities of Address and Vida to life in a way that feels natural to our guests’ digital worlds. Dubai has always led in hospitality, architecture, and technology — and with this initiative, EHG continues that leadership by merging the physical and digital to redefine how people experience our brands locally and globally.”

Luxury Meets Lifestyle: Brand-Aligned Experiences

Each Snapchat Lens was designed to reflect the distinctive DNA of its brand:

Address Hotels + Resorts — an elegant, refined AR experience that communicates the brand’s premium urban luxury and serene sophistication, offering users a virtual preview of the elevated ambience found across Address properties.

Vida Hotels and Resorts — a vibrant, playful Lens that channels Vida’s youthful energy and creative spirit, designed to generate shareable moments and social engagement aligned with the lifestyle brand.

Connecting with the UAE’s Digital Generation

The activation leverages the UAE’s exceptionally high digital connectivity and mobile engagement. According to DataReportal’s 2025 Digital UAE Report, internet penetration in the country stands at approximately 99%, while Snapchat counts around 5.09 million users — representing about 45% of the total population.

This digitally advanced environment, marked by strong smartphone usage and active social participation, creates fertile ground for immersive, mobile-led brand experiences. In this context, EHG’s branded Snapchat AR Lenses meet audiences where they are most active — across mobile, social, and interactive platforms — extending the group’s experiential storytelling into channels that drive discovery, engagement, and shareability.

Targeted Brand Engagement

Each Lens is designed to resonate with the core audience of its brand:

Address Hotels + Resorts appeals to premium travellers, business executives, and GCC guests seeking refined urban stays; the AR Lens offers an aspirational entry point into the Address world.

Vida Hotels and Resorts engages younger, creative, and socially active travellers who value design, community, and shareable moments; the Lens complements their visual and social lifestyle.

These activations act as both pre-stay inspiration tools and post-stay social amplifiers, extending each brand’s visibility across digital touchpoints.

Strategic Value: Immersive Brand Tools

More than creative campaigns, these AR activations serve as strategic brand instruments that enhance the guest journey from pre-booking discovery to post-stay storytelling. By allowing prospective guests to explore and interact with the spirit of each brand before arrival, EHG fosters anticipation, affinity, and aspiration.

This digital-first approach reinforces how Emaar Hospitality Group positions Address and Vida as innovative, experience-led hospitality brands.

“We are thrilled to partner with Emaar Hospitality Group in bringing these immersive AR experiences to life,” said Dana Adham, Client Partner, MENA, Snap Inc. “Snapchat’s augmented reality technology empowers brands to connect creatively with audiences through interactive storytelling — and EHG’s Address and Vida Lenses are a perfect example of how digital engagement can extend the essence of refined hospitality beyond the hotel stay.”

A New Standard in Digital Hospitality

The launch of the Snapchat Lenses forms part of Emaar Hospitality Group’s broader digital transformation journey — one that prioritizes innovation, personalization, and memorable brand experiences.

With a proven record in digital innovation — from panoramic virtual tours to branded apps — Emaar Hospitality Group is among the first hotel operators in the UAE to introduce bespoke AR Lens activations for its flagship brands, reinforcing its legacy of technology-driven guest experiences.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Connected Hospitality

By rolling out these tailor-made Snapchat AR Lenses, Emaar Hospitality Group reaffirms its commitment to blending hospitality with innovation in the UAE market.

The initiative not only adds new digital touchpoints for engagement but also illustrates how hospitality brands can harness immersive technology to create experiences that are both memorable and shareable.

As the UAE continues to lead in digital adoption and mobile engagement, EHG remains dedicated to shaping the future of connected hospitality — setting new standards for luxury and lifestyle experiences that unite people, culture, and creativity.

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure arm of Emaar Properties, the developer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is a global leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality. Headquartered in Dubai, the group oversees 28 hotels with over 5,600 keys across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye. The group’s portfolio includes premium luxury and lifestyle brands, such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai, each delivering distinctive experiences that combine world-class hospitality with cultural authenticity. It also features branded residences under each hotel brand, blending style, comfort and state-of-the-art amenities. In partnership with Rove Hotels, the group operates an additional 10 hotels with nearly 3,600 keys, offering contemporary midscale hospitality tailored to modern travellers. Emaar Hospitality Group manages 39 exceptional leisure assets, including championship golf courses at Dubai Hills Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club, polo and equestrian venues at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and marinas such as Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club, providing unparalleled recreation and relaxation opportunities. The group is also renowned for its lifestyle dining destinations, including Atmosphere, Thiptara, Li’Brasil, Zeta Seventy Seven, and Mausam, offering unforgettable culinary experiences in iconic locations. In addition, Emaar Hospitality introduced Veo, a pioneering fitness and wellness brand focused on holistic wellbeing with personalised fitness programmes and fostering thriving communities. Through its U By Emaar loyalty programme, the group provides personalised rewards and unique experiences, driven by innovation, sustainability, and impeccable service.

For more information, visit www.emaarhospitality.com

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company that believes the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The company’s core products include Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform powering AR across Snapchat and other services; and Spectacles, Snap’s AR glasses.

For more information, visit www.snap.com