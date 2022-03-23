Cairo, Egypt: Altibbi, the Middle East’s first and largest digital health platform, announces a new partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population, on the Blood Plasma Project to collect blood plasma and manufacture its derivatives.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has announced a national project to establish blood plasma donations for medicine production. The project is part of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s initiative to achieve self-sufficiency in plasma derivatives. The availability of plasma derivatives will contribute to the production of necessary medicines and help to treat various pathological conditions, including kidney, liver, blood and chronic diseases, and treat burns.

The agreement will see Altibbi Egypt provide free, unlimited medical consultations for all plasma donors for one full year to encourage Egyptian citizens to donate plasma. There is no maximum limit for medical consultations per person.

Altibbi, the largest Arabic medical encyclopaedia, will publish promotional information on its platform to encourage users to donate plasma at the centers to be announced by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Abdellatif Olama, Chief Growth Officer at Altibbi, said:

“We are excited to announce Altibbi Egypt’s partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population in Egypt. The Blood Plasma Project is a hugely important initiative and will help Egypt achieve self-sufficiency in plasma derivatives. By providing free, unlimited medical consultations to all plasma donors for a full year, we are supporting Egypt’s strategy and encouraging citizens to participate.

“There is a great synergy between Altibbi Egypt and the Ministry to integrate technology into healthcare to raise service levels and make it easy for recipients and providers. Egypt is one of Altibbi’s key markets and we’re delighted to continue our work there, following our 1130 hotline launch in December. This partnership is a major step for Altibbi in delivering quality healthcare services for all in the region.”

This initiative comes as an extension of Altibbi’s partnership and continuous cooperation with the Egyptian government to provide remote healthcare services and support national efforts to mitigate the pandemic’s impact. Its launch of a national COVID-19 hotline in May 2020, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education’s Supreme Council of Universities (SCU), contributed significantly to easing pressure on the national healthcare systems and combating the transmission of the virus.

Founded in 2011, Altibbi has grown to become the largest digital health provider in the Arab world with over two million pages of content, 24/7 Telehealth service in seven Arab countries and +500,000 daily users. In 2020 alone, the Company delivered healthcare services to over 300 million patients worldwide, expanded its services to 12 countries and created job opportunities for 60,000 doctors around the region.