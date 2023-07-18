Cairo, Egypt: ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition, marked a momentous meeting between the Egyptian Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli yesterday in Egypt, underscoring ACWA Power’s efforts to bring innovative and sustainable desalination solutions to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ceremony signifying the official allocation of land for a 10GW wind project in Egypt’s Western Sohag region and saw the Prime Minister emphasise ACWA Power’s credibility and capabilities in delivering giga-scale projects of strategic importance.

Further validating his confidence in ACWA Power, Prime Minister Madbouly expressed his vision to extend the cooperation with the organisation in the field of water desalination, to help counter Egypt’s challenges with water shortages. ACWA Power is a trusted and credible company in water desalination projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA said: “We are honoured by the trust placed in us by H.E. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and are grateful to be able to contribute to the government’s vision to secure the country’s long-term water supplies. We look forward to working closely with the Egyptian authorities over the coming years, who clearly share our commitment for the sustainable and responsible development of its communities and ensuring a brighter future for all.”

ACWA Power operates 16 desalination plants in four countries, ten of which are in Saudi Arabia. In 2022 alone, the company added 2.4 million m3/day of water desalination capacity via four desalination plants in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE—the highest in its history. Today ACWA Power manages 6.8 million m3 of desalinated water per day.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082), a Saudi listed company, is the world’s largest private company in water desalination with lowest tariff, leader in innovation and the first mover into green hydrogen. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 77 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 293 billion (USD 78.2 billion), and the capacity to generate 50.4 GW of power and manage 6.8 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models.

