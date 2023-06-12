United Arab Emirates: Egis, an international player in the consulting, construction engineering, and mobility service sector, has announced that it has become certified as a Top Employer for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 2023. This prestigious certification showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

With over 30 years of experience in the UAE and currently employing over 1,200 professionals in the country, Egis understands the significance of implementing best HR practices. This commitment is further amplified by the recent acquisition of three companies, solidifying the need for a nurturing work environment. The Top Employer certification is a testament to Egis' core values, which prioritize putting People First, fostering mutual respect, and celebrating diversity, growth, and collaboration among all team members.

Gurminder Sagoo, Egis’ Managing Director for UAE & Oman, says: “Being recognised by the ‘Top Employers Institute’ is a testament to our people and the journey that we have all embarked upon. As we grow, it is essential that we allow ourselves to be measured and guided from time to time and this accolade recognises that we are on the right path. It also gives us the tools to drive year on year improvement for the betterment of our people, and in turn our organisation.”

The programme has certified and recognised more than 2,000 Top Employers in 121 countries across five continents. Egis stands out as one of the few companies in its field to achieve the prestigious Top Employer certification in the United Arab Emirates.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 052 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects.

hrough its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East completing over 700 projects in 15 countries and recruiting close to 3,000 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

