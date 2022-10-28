Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that the company’s mental wellbeing programme, ‘Salama’, has been recognised as the ‘Best Employee Benefits and Wellbeing Strategy’ at the GOV HR Awards 2022.

EGA substantially expanded its mental wellbeing programme for employees during the challenges of COVID-19. Today more than 170 EGA employees are trained mental health first-aiders and mental health advocates, supporting professional on-site mental health resources. ‘Salama’, which is largely led by volunteers, also provides awareness sessions and workshops on key mental wellbeing issues, encouraging employees to prioritise their mental health and removing perceived stigma.

EGA has a bold aspiration to eliminate the risk of harm, while also fostering mental wellbeing, as part of fulfilling its purpose – Together, innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA said: “At EGA, we are now aiming to be the benchmark for the safeguarding of mental wellbeing in the global aluminium industry. We are focused on creating a psychologically-safe environment, with support available to those who need it, and a culture that encourages open discussions about mental wellbeing. This is also good for business as companies that focus on the mental wellbeing of employees are more likely to foster innovation, and attract and retain the best talent.”

Mental wellbeing is defined as a state in which an individual realises their potential, is able to manage normal day-to-day stresses, and is able to contribute productively.

‘Salama’ – the name is derived from the Arabic word for ‘peace’ was launched as the Employee Assistance Programme in 2017, providing EGA staff and their families access to practical advice and resources to tackle personal issues.