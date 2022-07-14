United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that young EGA engineers provided career advice to more than 500 UAE high school students at Emirates Schools Establishment’s virtual career fair to encourage them to Make it in the Emirates.

The sessions for students in grades 11 to 12 were held as part EGA’s ‘Ambassador Programme’.

EGA’s ‘Ambassador Programme’ is led by young Emirati engineers and professionals, who explain the practical application of science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies in the UAE’s industries. The objective of the programme is to inspire more young people to pursue careers in these fields, to support the achievement of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy and Make it in the Emirates.

Since its inception in 2019, EGA’s Ambassador Programme sessions have reached more than 14,500 students, mostly at universities including the American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University, and the Higher Colleges of Technology. EGA’s ambassadors are often graduates of the universities they visit.

EGA also runs ‘Engineer the Future’, a programme in partnership with Emirates Schools Establishment to provide hands-on learning experiences in high schools exploring the science on which the aluminium industry is based.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “Through Operation 300bn and Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s industrial sector is set to become an even more important pillar of our national economy. As a nation, we need more young people to choose and succeed in careers in science, engineering, technology and maths. It is vital that industrial companies like EGA help inspire young people’s interest in these fields, and we are proud to work with Emirates Schools Establishment and our university partners to do so.”

EGA is also offering students additional virtual and in-person workshops under the theme ‘Future Skills’. The weeklong programme aims to enhance the employability of Emirati students through a series of business presentations, case studies, problem-solving activities and research assignments.

EGA is a significant employer of professionals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with more than 1,500 employees working in these fields including over 500 UAE Nationals.