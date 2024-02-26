United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the launch of the second season of EGA Ramp-Up, the company’s programme to foster the next generation of UAE entrepreneurs.

EGA Ramp-Up, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy, provides practical coaching to entrepreneurs developing businesses that drive economic growth and contribute to sustainability, new technology, the development of human capital, and social advancement.

Entrepreneurship is one of the top priorities of the UAE and an important pillar of the 2071 Centennial Plan. The Entrepreneurial Nation strategy 2031 aims to make the country a destination of choice for global entrepreneurship.

Last year hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs took part in the first season of EGA Ramp-Up, with eight innovative startups selected to take part in the Investor Pitch Day at EGA’s headquarters in Al Taweelah.

In addition to mentorship and the opportunity to secure funding, EGA considers EGA Ramp-Up participants’ potential as suppliers to further increase local procurement and support the growth of promising local businesses. Last month EGA announced a partnership with EGA Ramp-Up 2023 finalist Nadeera to launch an innovative recycling solution in communities near the company’s Jebel Ali plant.

EGA has partnered with C3 to deliver EGA Ramp-Up. C3 is UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said “At EGA, we know that we can contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification and development well beyond our own commercial success. With EGA Ramp-Up’s return for the second year, we empower innovators and pacesetters to scale-up business that will create a lasting positive impact on society and opportunities for people. I look forward to seeing the innovative ideas from this year’s entrepreneurs, and supporting them become reality.”

Kevin Holliday, Managing Director of C3 - Companies Creating Change, said: “Following the success of the inaugural season, we are excited to launch the next round of EGA Ramp-Up. Major companies can make a significant practical contribution to increasing entrepreneurship, which is key to the UAE’s economic future. I am pleased to see EGA’s continuing commitment to enable changemakers to drive economic growth and fast-track essential solutions to the world’s most pressing issues.”

EGA will work with Autodesk, a leading design and make software provider, to power season two of EGA Ramp-Up. Autodesk will provide software grants for eligible startups, and training services from technology experts.

Applications for EGA Ramp-Up season two are now open and will close on 28 April 2024. Aspiring entrepreneurs and established founders are encouraged to apply for a chance to be part of this transformative initiative. To learn more about the programme and submit your application, please visit: www.ega.ae/en/ramp-up.

