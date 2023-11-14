United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the launch of the Challenger Programme in partnership with Aurora 50 and in the presence of His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The Challenger Programme, under the patronage of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, brings together major industrial companies in the UAE that are traditionally male-dominated and share the goal of promoting gender diversity. The first companies joining EGA in the Challenger Programme are ADNOC, Ducab, Emirates Steel Arkan, Siemens, Strata, TAQA and TechnipFMC.

EGA has set itself ambitious goals for gender diversity. The company aims to increase the proportion of supervisory roles held by women to 25 per cent by 2025, and for 15 per cent of all positions at EGA to be held by women by 2026.

The goal of the Challenger Programme is to make quicker progress on gender diversity by sharing innovation and best practice on practical challenges all the companies face, from redesigning worker accommodation to amending policies and procedures, and together advocating for more women to join industry.

The Challenger Programme was launched at Aurora 50’s Inclusion Summit in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: "As a responsible global energy provider, ADNOC is committed to driving gender diversity. We are very pleased to join The Challenger Program which will help accelerate gender diversity and build a more inclusive workforce across the energy industry."

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, "Diversity drives business performance, and is also good for society. Promoting gender diversity is an important priority at EGA as part of our bold aspiration to become a talent-driven organisation. I am convinced that we can make even faster progress working together with like-minded companies, and I thank all our partners for joining EGA in the Challenger Programme."

His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Domestic Worker Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, member of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said: "The launch of the Challenger Programme supports the ministry’s strategy to accelerate gender diversity in workplaces. The UAE has emerged as a global leader in gender balance in light of national legislations and government initiatives that support diversity and equality."

His Excellency added: "The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation won the fifth edition of the Gender Balance Index for the Federal Government. The award reflects the ministry’s focus on implementing polices that reduce the gender gap in the workplace. Our goal is to drive updated practices to further women’s participation in different sectors as well as their economic contribution."

EGA currently has 471 women working at all levels, including over 160 in Operations. Some 100 UAE National women joined EGA last year.

Two members of EGA’s Executive Committee are women, and EGA has appointed women to nine positions on subsidiary boards within the group. Last month, EGA hired women as utility operators - frontline non-supervisory roles in Operations - for the first time. EGA opened its National Training Programmes, which develop UAE National high school leavers for technical positions, to women in 2022.

EGA became a signatory to the United Nations’ Women's Empowerment Principles in 2022.

