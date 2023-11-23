United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced the start of construction of a pilot plant to convert bauxite residue, a waste stream from alumina refining, into manufactured soil.



The pilot plant is thought to be the first-of-its-kind in the world.



Construction follows five years of scientific research & development by EGA and a consortium of global research partners, which led to a breakthrough in the re-use of one of the aluminium industry’s most challenging waste streams. EGA has spent the last year on detailed engineering work.



The pilot plant will use EGA’s proprietary technology to neutralise caustic bauxite residue into an environmentally benign raw material in hours, instead of undergoing decades-long, natural processes. This Optimised Bauxite Residue is the main ingredient for the manufactured soil, which EGA calls ‘Turba’ (the Arabic word for soil).



The pilot plant will prove the potential to industrialise EGA’s revolutionary process and will give the company the ability to conduct large-scale trials to test plant growth using the manufactured soil. It is expected to be completed during 2024.



Laboratory-scale trials have already shown that Turba significantly enhances plant growth while using less water and fertiliser than local sandy alternatives. The pilot plant will be capable of producing up to six tonnes per day of optimised bauxite residue.



Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “The construction of this pilot plant is an important milestone in our drive to find productive uses for bauxite residue, which has been a challenge since the dawn of our industry. Manufactured soil has great potential as a solution, as it meets an important need in the UAE.



Our goal is to develop and prove multiple solutions, to ensure all bauxite residue produced in the UAE is used in the UAE, contributing to a more circular economy.”



Some 150 million tonnes of bauxite residue are thought to be produced worldwide every year with less than two percent put to productive use.



Untreated bauxite residue is caustic and does not support plant life.



The plant, which will be located at EGA’s site in Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi, will cover an area of 900 square metres when complete, and will contain 230 tonnes of steel, more than two kilometres of piping, and 10 separate tanks. The heart of the plant, a specialised filtration system, was built in Finland and arrived in the UAE in June.



The UAE has limited naturally-occurring soil, and imports significant quantities each year for greening and agricultural purposes. Soil is considered a non-renewable resource as it takes centuries to develop naturally in even the most favourable climates.



The world’s soil naturally absorbs some 20 per cent of man-made CO2 emissions every year, making soil the largest terrestrial CO2 storage facility and critical for the global effort to avert the worst impacts of climate change. Soil’s CO2 absorption capability is under threat globally from human-driven soil erosion.



Early studies show that EGA’s Turba may have up to 10 times better CO2 absorption properties than the UAE’s natural soil.



EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in 2019, making alumina refining a new industrial activity for the UAE. EGA is fully committed to finding productive uses for bauxite residue within the UAE.



EGA’s bauxite residue team has already developed other potential novel applications for bauxite residue, including as a raw material for the steel, cement, and construction industries.



EGA has already developed re-uses for other waste streams from its industrial activities. These include spent pot lining, a by-product of aluminium smelting, which is re-used as an alternative feedstock and fuel by the UAE cement industry; carbon dust, which is also used as a fuel in cement manufacturing; and dross, which is processed to recover aluminium. EGA’s long-term aspiration is to send zero process waste to landfill.



Contacts at EGA:

Simon Buerk

sbuerk@ega.ae

056 3111 536

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.



Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.



EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.



EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from bauxite mining to the production of cast primary aluminium. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah and a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in the Republic of Guinea.



EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2022, EGA sold 2.72 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.



EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2022, value-added products accounted for 78 per cent of EGA’s cast metal sales.



EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.



Around 10 per cent of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 20 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports almost 50,000 jobs. EGA itself employs around 6,500 of these people including more than 1,200 UAE Nationals.



EGA has focused on technology development for over 30 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to licence its core industrial process technology internationally.



As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified in 2021. EGA’s bauxite mining subsidiary, Guinea Alumina Corporation, achieved the first ASI certification in Guinea in 2023.



ASI certification is the aluminium industry’s internationally recognised standard for environmental and social performance and governance.



In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to make aluminium commercially using the power of the sun.



EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.



EGA’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, this site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.



EMAL started production in 2009 and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.



EGA has its own power stations at both sites, producing electricity to meet its needs. EGA’s electricity generation capacity is 6,474 megawatts, making EGA the third largest electricity generator in the UAE after the Dubai and Abu Dhabi utilities. EGA also produces water through desalination units at its power plants.



EGA began production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA’s alumina refinery is the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supplies over 45 per cent of EGA’s needs.



Bauxite exports from Guinea Alumina Corporation, EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Guinea, began in August 2019. The GAC project was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in over 40 years.

For more information on EGA please visit www.ega.ae.

