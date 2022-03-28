Dubai, UAE: – EDGNEX, a global digital infrastructure provider owned by DAMAC Group, has selected JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global provider of real estate and investment management services, as its preferred Facilities Management (FM) partner for data centre operations. The strategic partnership supports EDGNEX’s mission to deliver data centre facilities that support booming demand across unique and diverse markets.

EDGNEX is in the process of buying, building and partnering to develop data centres in underserved and overlooked markets in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. JLL will support EDGNEX with creating and developing the delivery model and customer facing portal to support incident management and other value-added services such as remote hands, whitespace provision and customer relations.

“Our data centre team identified a number of key requirements that will accelerate EDGNEX’s go-to-market strategy. We assessed potential partners and selected JLL for its experience and proven track record of support long-term growth. It is great to have JLL on board to support us in offering world-class facilities to our customers across new and unique markets,” said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of parent company DAMAC Group. “EDGNEX’s journey has only just begun, and we will be making a number of announcements about new facilities across the globe over the coming months.”

EDGNEX’s parent company, DAMAC Group, is owned by Dubai-based billionaire Hussain Sajwani. It has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002. The company’s footprint extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman as well as the UK.

“We’re looking forward to supporting EDGNEX’s mission and growing together in the data centre space. It has ambitious plans and we’re excited to support its vision for the next digital hubs,” said Jonathan Kinsey, EMEA Head of Data Centre Services at JLL.

EDGNEX provides access to digital infrastructure in rapidly growing local markets with the same service and experience they receive in global destinations. Customers that choose EDGNEX deliver new levels of performance and user experience in local markets, while keeping data in-country.

“We’re disrupting the data centre market by proactively building where local markets demand new digital infrastructure. The boom in demand is too great for a ‘wait and see’ approach. From hyperscalers to local innovators, data centre facilities are critical to support new growth and deliver new applications and services to end users,” said McLoughlin.

“We have projects kicking off around the world and we’re looking forward to welcoming hyperscalers, cloud service providers, over-the-top players, enterprises, and content providers to more world-class facilities across local markets.”

About EDGNEX

EDGNEX is a global digital infrastructure company. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of a DAMAC Group. EDGNEX is providing a foundation for local innovation across the globe and disrupting the data centre market with new speed and agility. It proactively builds, buys or partners to serve the next wave demand for data centre services. EDGNEX identifies markets where new investment in digital infrastructure can have maximum impact on local economies, enterprises and end users.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 98,000 as of December 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.