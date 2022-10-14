Abu Dhabi-UAE: EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, today announced the successful completion of vibration testing on the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s Rashid Rover project within EOCE laboratories.

Conducted by the Emirates Lunar Mission team, the test ensured that the structural and electronic systems of the qualification model of the rover could withstand heavy vibration throughout its journey towards the Moon, including during the testing and validation of the Earth launch and Moon surface landing.

Launched in 2019, the EOCE serves as a product repair, testing and end-to-end maintenance laboratory for laser and surveillance equipment. It additionally allows local suppliers to maintain specialised equipment onsite as opposed to sending it back to the manufacturer or country of origin. Aimed at optimising time and efficiency for customers, the new centre also offers end users the opportunity to work directly with EDGE’s engineers and partner with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), promoting knowledge and technology transfer.

His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “We are committed to our collaborative relations, expressly with national companies, as part of our preparations for the launch of the Rashid Rover. We chose to partner with EDGE because of our confidence in their profound capabilities, as well as our belief in the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in the various projects and initiatives we launch at the Centre.”

Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President of the Trading & Mission Support cluster at EDGE, said: "We are proud of our cooperation and partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and proud to contribute to the development of a national project that allows our country to join the few nations that have reached the Moon. Building on EDGE’s autonomous capabilities, engineering excellence and technology integration, the EOCE enables our collaborators to fully benefit from our turnkey repair, testing and maintenance solutions to overcome any logistical obstacle. We believe it essential to support the Emirates Lunar Mission team as we meet the most difficult engineering and technological challenges, as well as witness our comprehensive solutions play a key role."

This project marks the first Arab mission to explore the Moon, further establishing the UAE’s position as a leading global centre for future industries as well as creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly qualified talent.