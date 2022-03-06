Riyadh-Saudi Arabia: EDGE Group entity, SIGN4L, a regional leader in the development of agile, adaptive and reliable electronic warfare and intelligence (EW&I) solutions, today announced the launch of two new state-of-the-art homeland security systems at the World Defense Show (WDS) held in Riyadh until 9 March.

SIGN4L introduced ActiveCell, a tactical cellular network analyser, and WiFinder, a sophisticated counter-terrorism product for homeland security and law enforcement agencies. The two cutting-edge solutions ensure the highest level of protection, situational awareness and information superiority in an increasingly complex environment. With governments increasingly considering border security as high priority, SIGN4L is well-positioned and equipped as a forefront partner.

Waleid Al Mesmari, Vice President of Program Management, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence – EDGE said: “We are pleased to launch our latest advanced and integrated intelligence solutions to market. EDGE and SIGN4L are at the forefront of helping clients expand their options in a rapidly changing world by working with them to manage complex information, security and performance requirements. Our two new systems are prime examples of our capabilities and reflect our commitment to developing homegrown technologies and solutions that ensure the safety of our communities and personnel.”

ActiveCell a full software-defined radio (SDR) modular smart cellular network monitoring and analysis system that offers detection, monitoring and location capabilities over 2G, 3G and 4G network technologies. The easy-to-operate model enables end-users to carry out forensic analysis of cellular networks in urban as well as rural environments. In addition, it can obtain network operator data from the mobile phone of a missing person, offering a critical advantage during search and rescue missions.

WiFinder is a cutting-edge situational awareness product that has been created in close cooperation with police units to create a powerful and easy-to-use solution for law enforcement agencies. The integrated solution provides a wide range of features that allow police and security services to covertly monitor communications, making it a significant tool in the fight against serious organised crime and terrorism.

SIGN4L is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster at EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – promoting fast, precise and swift decision-making to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

