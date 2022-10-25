10 of EDGE’s portfolio companies will exhibit nearly 60 industry-leading advanced technology and defence products and solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group PJSC (‘EDGE’ or the ‘Group’) will be participating in the INDO DEFENCE Expo and Forum, taking place in Jakarta from 2 to 5 November. As one of the world’s top 25 advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, EDGE has seized the opportunity of exhibiting at the major international industry event to showcase its products and solutions to the Indonesian and other Southeast Asian markets.

This will be EDGE’s first participation in INDO DEFENCE, where it aims to strengthen existing partnerships, to forge new ones within the local and regional defence eco-systems, and to showcase an extensive range of advanced capabilities and technology solutions.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said: “This is the first time we are exhibiting at INDO DEFENCE, with a strong presence showcasing EDGE’s advanced capabilities through 10 of our prominent entities, and underscores the strategic importance of the Indonesian market to us. We are confident that our participation will enhance existing key export markets, and further open up new ones. It also reinforces EDGE’s strategy of developing mutually beneficial partnerships to broaden our own supply chain in the long-term.”

10 of EDGE’s entities will display approximately 60 advanced solutions and products covering the domains of Missiles & Weapons, Platforms & Systems, and Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies.

From the Missiles & Weapons cluster, HALCON, a leader in the manufacture of precision weapon systems and solutions, will showcase its multi-range THUNDER and DESERT STING air-to-surface precision-guided munitions, and SHADOW series of loitering munitions. AL TARIQ, a world-class manufacturer of mission-proven precision-guided munitions, will be displaying its AL TARIQ-S (Standard Range) and AL TARIQ-LR (Long Range) advanced, modular precision-guided munitions, along with their Seeker options.

Additionally, CARACAL, a global small arms manufacturer, will display its CAR 816 assault rifle in 7.5”, 10.5”, and 16” barrel lengths in addition to a 10.5” and 14.5” Indonesian configuration. The CMP 9 submachine gun in standard and short versions will be showcased as well as its CARACAL EF combat pistol, and CSR 338 and CAR 817 DMR sniper rifles.

Leading munitions company, LAHAB DEFENCE SYSTEMS, will display its full range of medium and large calibre munitions, including its 40x53mm High Velocity, High Explosive grenade launcher munitions, 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, artillery munitions, 155mm Extended Range, Full Bore, and 122mm rockets, and its MK series of general purpose aircraft munitions. LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION will display its full range of small calibre ammunition.

From the Platforms & Systems cluster, NIMR, the UAE’s leading producer of armoured vehicles and battle-proven land platforms, will showcase its AJBAN Mk2 4x4 ballistic and blast protected light tactical patrol vehicle, HAFEET Mk2 6x6 armoured vehicle, and JAIS 4x4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle. ADASI, a leader in the manufacture of autonomous systems and services, will display its QX-1, QX-2, QX-3, and QX-4 series of loitering munitions. Additionally, ADASI will display the GARMOOSHA rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as its Rash 1, Rash 2-H, and Rash 2-M precision-guided munition systems. Shipbuilder, ADSB, will display its 160 ITEP (Inshore Tactical Engagement Platform), 120 FIP (Fast Inshore Platform), and 510 OPV (Offshore Patrol Vessel).

EDGE’s Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies cluster capabilities will be represented by UAE’s leading Electronic Warfare and Intelligence solutions provider SIGN4L’s GNSS anti-jamming system, GPS-PROTECT, its sophisticated NAVCONTROL-G spoofing system, and V-PROTECT radio frequency (RF) communication jamming system. Additionally, the cluster will be displaying KATIM’s ultra-secure communications solutions and BEACON RED’s security and intelligence training, cyber solutions and testing capabilities.

Attendees of INDO DEFENCE can visit EDGE and its portfolio companies at the UAE Pavilion on stands A 005 / A 045 at JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

