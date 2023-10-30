Approximately 60 products and solutions will be showcased with a strong focus on advanced autonomous and precision guided systems

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The EDGE Group will participate in Dubai Airshow 2023 as the Official Defence Technology Partner, underpinning its position as one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups across the defence, civil aviation, and aerospace industries.

EDGE will showcase over 60 state-of-the-art products, solutions, and services at the event, covering autonomous systems, smart weapons, electronic warfare, secure communications, emergency response, and precision engineering, highlighting the Group’s ongoing commitment to disruptive technologies and underscoring the interoperability of its highly competitive products across multiple domains.

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group said, “EDGE is proud to once again be the Defence Technology Partner at Dubai Airshow. Our presence here as an official partner and major exhibitor underscores a national vision, ensuring the UAE thrives as a global hub of indigenous future technologies for the defence, civil aviation, and aerospace sectors. It is also a testament to the rapid progress EDGE has made since our first Dubai Airshow participation, demonstrating our significant sovereign capabilities and growing global footprint.

“We look forward to exhibiting our portfolio of unique products and solutions for the third time. As the world’s leading aerospace event, Dubai Airshow remains an ideal opportunity for EDGE to demonstrate its high-quality airspace offerings, with a clear, continued focus on autonomous and unmanned systems, smart weapons and electronic warfare.”

In addition to new product and service launches, EDGE will place a focus on sophisticated autonomous and unmanned systems, particularly its wide range of precision guided munitions (PGMs). This year, EDGE will have an outdoor display area, where visitors will be able to view several new products for the first time, in addition to displays of the SKYKNIGHT defence system and the current RASH series of PGMs.

EDGE will showcase the QX family of autonomous loitering munitions, the GARMOOSHA rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and the JENIAH UAV. The HUNTER series of loitering munitions will also be on display, including the HUNTER 2-S swarming UAV, which features powerful artificial intelligence (AI).

In the Smart Weapons domain, EDGE will exhibit the AL TARIQ line of long-range PGMs, the DESERT STING line of air-to-surface precision-guided glide weapons, and the THUNDER family of guidance kits.

A full suite of Electronic Warfare solutions will be displayed, including the ACTIVECELL location system, the SKYSHIELD counter-UAS solution, convoy protection, and homeland security solutions. Secure communications are set to include ultra-secure KATIM communications and collaboration applications, smartphones, and GATEWAY network encryptors.

Training and Services capabilities will be displayed through a variety of facility models and solutions, including a full scope of air field consultation, firefighting and emergency response training solutions, as well as the HORIZON helicopter pilot training portfolio. Additionally, an extensive range of precision engineering for aerospace, machining, treatment, and assembly solutions will be exhibited.

Attendees of Dubai Airshow can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at Stand 520 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre between 13 to 17 November.

