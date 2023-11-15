EPI, an EDGE Group entity, will enable a large, complex assembly through the manufacturing and supply of multirole fuel tanks to Airbus Defence & Space under the C295 Project.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, today announced their newest project with Airbus Defence & Space, enabled by Tawazun Council, to manufacture multirole cargo compartment removable tanks (CCRT). The announcement was made during the ongoing Dubai Airshow that will run until 17 November at Dubai World Central.

As per the project scope, EPI will procure raw materials, machining, sheet metal forming, surface treatment procedures, and the assembly of approximately 150 or more hard and soft metallic parts for the C295 Project with Airbus Defence & Space. A key contributor to the UAE’s defence, aerospace, and oil and gas industries, this project marks an important milestone in EPI’s movement towards expanding its value-added contribution. The partnership reflects Tawazun Council’s prominent role in empowering the defence and aviation sectors, as well as enhancing the capabilities of local industries.

The CCRT tank has been specifically designed by Airbus as a multirole tank to further extend the missions performed by C295 operators. In this way, it can be used for Ground Refuelling (GR) operations of land and air vehicles in remote areas with up to 6 tonnes; or Extended Range (ER) operations of the aircraft with up to two tonnes; and for Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) operations with up to five tonnes.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council, stated, “We are proud to enable the cooperation between EPI and Airbus Defense & Space in this important new project. We are committed to helping our national champions grow and succeed, and this project is a step forward for the program and UAE's aerospace industry. Tawazun Economic program is a key pillar of UAE's economic diversification strategy. By supporting the development of a diversified and competitive industrial base, the program is helping to create jobs, attract investment, and boost the country's GDP.”

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “EPI is very proud to be part of this new project, and we are grateful for Airbus Defence & Space’s unwavering trust in our services. Through this contract, EPI will additionally achieve multiple new certifications for its specialized assembly processes. This program will introduce new capabilities specifically on large, complex assemblies, furthering our capacity to deliver advanced manufacturing and assembly solutions to our customers.”

Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and the Middle East, said: “For many years, the UAE has been at the forefront of advancing its manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector. This progress forms a core part of the nation’s long-term vision to drive local development and solidify its position on the global industrial map. Today, we celebrate another milestone in our long-standing partnership with the UAE. This program aims to enhance EPI’s capacity, competitiveness and expertise, which will empower its technical assembly skills and knowledge within the defence and aerospace industries.”

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defense, aerospace, and oil & gas (O&G) sectors and is equipped with advanced capabilities and cutting tools to carry out manufacturing engineering, machining, surface treatment, coating, repairing, and assemblies. EPI is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

For more information, visit epiuae.ae