Deal signed at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

Abu Dhabi-UAE – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups for defence and beyond, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi-based TROOSSMIL TRADING LLC (TROOSSMIL) to forge long-term collaboration for the supply of coating materials for munitions, as well as other locally manufactured specialty products.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khoori, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Excellence at EDGE, and Ali Al Katheeri, Partner at TROOSSMIL, at the first ‘Make it in the Emirates’ (MiitE) Forum held from 21-22 June 2022 in Abu Dhabi. Inaugurated by H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology, and Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNOC, the MiitE Forum aims to highlight the UAE’s attractive investment environment and showcase opportunities and enablement incentives to boost the UAE’s manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP from AED133 billion to AED300 billion.

Designed to pursue prospective avenues of collaboration between EDGE and TROOSSMIL, the strategic deal aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s industrialisation plans to foster a valuable business environment for local and international investors and build the reputation of local products through the promotion of exports to global markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamad Al Marar, President – Missiles & Weapons, EDGE Group said: “This is an important deal for us that acknowledges our steadfast commitment to supporting local businesses, start-ups, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Establishing robust strategic partnerships in the industrial sector not only forms the cornerstone of EDGE’s long-term strategy, but ensures the sustainable development of the UAE. We are very pleased to be working with TROOSSMIL and we look forward to pursuing opportunities together that will help to achieve our respective business and national objectives.”

Ali Al Katheeri, Partner at TROOSSMIL said: “We are honoured to sign this MoU with EDGE as it serves as a catalyst for a long-term partnership involving the supply of our coating materials. The UAE’s commitment to developing the industrial sector is commendable, and it ensures the sustainability of local businesses such as ours. We truly look forward to our ongoing collaboration.”

EDGE is an advanced technology company for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to establishing the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.