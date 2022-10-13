Dubai, UAE: – EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, and the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the two organisations by conducting exchanges in cybersecurity-related fields, while JAHEZIYA will deliver cyber awareness programmes to designated communities. The agreement was formalised at GITEX, the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place from 10 to 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Trading & Mission Support, EDGE.

As per the MoU, the two organisations will promote and conduct exchanges in ICT cybersecurity-related fields, with a particular focus on cooperation, deterrence, prevention and responses to cyber-attacks across relevant cyber fields, awareness-building and educational programmes, as well as scientific and technological research and development, all conducted in accordance with the UAE principles of equality, reciprocity, and respect.

JAHEZIYA is also working with the UAE CSC to deliver community cyber awareness programmes, especially for women, youth, senior citizens, and people of determination. This agreement furthers JAHEZIYA’s earlier drive to spread greater cyber awareness, which resulted in over 300,000 trainees throughout the UAE.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti said, “This agreement with EDGE and JAHEZIYA will provide consistent, quality risk prevention and cybersecurity best practice training to designated communities across the UAE. We aim to unite efforts and capabilities that will result in the development and dissemination of the latest cyber awareness programmes, enabling confidence while fortifying response readiness.”

Speaking at the signing, Mr. Al Zaabi, said: “We are proud to strengthen our country’s cyber defence awareness and threat mitigation by partnering with the UAE Cybersecurity Council. As a leading provider of emergency response services, JAHEZIYA is uniquely positioned to provide bespoke, in-depth cyber awareness programmes that ensure optimal preparation for communities operating in cyber-related fields. We look forward to utilising our distinct capabilities and meeting the perpetual demand for superior cybersecurity solutions in the UAE.”

JAHEZIYA, part of the Mission Support cluster at EDGE, provides systems engineering, technical project management services, and knowledge and training solutions. It is the region’s leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue services, comprehensive military training, systems engineering and technical project management services, inclusive of systems integration.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

About JAHEZIYA

JAHEZIYA is a leading regional single-stop service provider of emergency response services and defence solutions, including systems engineering integration, training solutions and technical project management. As a mission-focused, multidisciplinary organisation, JAHEZIYA addresses dynamic defence and emergency service sector requirements by leveraging shared technical capabilities through premier training, consultancy, and systems.

Established in 2012, JAHEZIYA today unites the complementary capabilities of three distinct Mission Support entities within EDGE Group. Using comprehensive training and knowledge solutions, industrial, aviation and maritime firefighting and rescue services, as well as vocational and professional development training for defence, emergency response, and crisis and disaster management, JAHEZIYA plays a key role in building and strengthening the national capabilities of the UAE to protect life, property, and the environment.

For more information, visit www.jaheziya.ae