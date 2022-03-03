Dubai, UAE: EDGE Group entity, BEACON RED, an advanced solutions provider focusing on tackling complex national security threats, today announced a strategic agreement with CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral certifications for information technology (IT) professionals, to deliver globally recognised training in the UAE and wider Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) region.

The announcement was made during ISS World Middle East, which runs until 2 March at the JW Marriot Marquis in Dubai.

As part of the partnership, BEACON RED will formalise its training programmes and align its curriculum with CompTIA’s cybersecurity fundamentals certification to prepare learners for professional exams. The partnership aligns seamlessly with BEACON RED’s strategy to establish international partnerships and ensure international accreditation for customers in the MENA region.

“Fostering strategic partnerships for the benefit of our customers is a pillar strategy of BEACON RED and EDGE Group,” said Mauricio De Almeida, CEO of BEACON RED. “It is critical for every individual and organisation to understand their cyber posture in order to boost their digital resilience. We are pleased to partner with CompTIA, as they work to provide the essential skills and certifications needed to proactively defend against the evolving cyber threats.”

Yasir ElKabbany, Regional Director, CompTIA Middle East & Africa, said: “In a move to ensure talent in the sector continues to grow, CompTIA has helped many governments build their talent localisation programmes, which address local skills needs. The partnership with BEACON RED will be strategic in achieving this goal, ensuring that UAE nationals are getting the right knowledge in IT and cyber security using CompTIA certifications.”

With scope to develop and instruct within innumerable national security and intelligence disciplines, BEACON RED provides advanced solutions to national security threats through transformative people, processes and technology.

BEACON RED is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster at EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond, which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

-Ends-

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.



For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About BEACON RED

BEACON RED is a solutions-provider that focuses on tackling complex national security threats and is a subsidiary of EDGE Group. We innovate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking, helping national security leaders develop the people, processes, and technologies that ensure preparedness for future challenges.

For more information, visit beaconred.ae

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.