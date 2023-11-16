Abu Dhabi, UAE: – ORYXLABS, an award-winning leader in digital risk protection and advanced cyber solutions, today announced the launch of their open source security toolkit for DNS server testing, which its researchers will present at the exclusive, leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition, Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Black Hat MEA is a leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition that welcomes over 40,000 InfoSec professionals, over 300 exhibitors, and 300 world renowned speakers from over 120 countries. The event is being held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre in Malham from 14 to 16 November.

Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE said: “The DNS server testing solution is the latest digital risk protection solution that underpins EDGE's commitment to enabling a robust cybersecurity ecosystem in the UAE. We are proud to have the opportunity to showcase ORYXLABS researchers' talent and expertise at Black Hat MEA, reinforcing our commitment to promoting the growth of a knowledge-based economy in the UAE."

The two presenters, hand-selected by Black Hat event organisers, will showcase their expertise over four different sessions during the exhibition. ORYXLABS senior security researcher Ivan Jedek will present his PolarDNS penetrative testing tool, as well as cover DNS resolver security, while Mario Rojas will discuss how OSINT can become a security strength. This is the second time ORYXLABS researchers have been invited to present at Black Hat MEA.

Sumit Dhar, ORYXLABS CEO, said, “We are honoured to be presenting our DNS server testing toolkit at Black Hat, reinforcing the reputation of UAE-founded cybersecurity start-ups and supporting our Nation’s international expansion into the MEA region. This significant achievement demonstrates the quality, professional depth, and expert knowledge of our security researchers. We are proud to have been chosen for this prestigious event, highlighting our commitment to excellence, rigour, and value-driven security research that is so valued by our clients.”

Established in 2020, OryxLabs’ strategy focuses on high scalability, rapid innovation, and engineering prowess to address complex cybersecurity issues. The company specialises in crafting modular solutions to cater for the needs of its clients. By leveraging its extensive expertise in Data Science, AI, Security research, and Big Data, OryxLabs has assembled an exceptional team of software developers who can effectively tackle complex cybersecurity challenges with precision and innovation.

