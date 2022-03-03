Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group is reinforcing its commitment to the strategically important Indian market with its participation in the 12th edition of DEFEXPO 2022, the Land, Naval and Homeland Security Systems Exhibition being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10 to 14. EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology companies for defence and beyond.

EDGE’s stand at DEFEXPO will display a broad portfolio of approximately 30 cutting-edge defence industry solutions and products provided by three of its entities – CARACAL, AL TARIQ, and HALCON – and spanning small arms, precision-guided munitions and precision-guided systems.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group, said: “We are proud to be part of DEFEXPO for the first time. India is a crucial market and partner for the UAE and EDGE, across the government, military and civilian domains, and the two nations enjoy close cultural and commercial ties. Both share a common vision of greater security and opportunity across our respective regions and further afield by working to create viable, technologically-advanced solutions and products, manufactured in India, to achieve these objectives.”

He added: “Following the recent signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India, this is the right time to explore new opportunities for the transfer of knowledge and the formation of strategic partnerships, allowing EDGE to promote its advanced capabilities in support of the overall Make in India strategy.”

EDGE will showcase several solutions and products, including CARACAL’s CAR 816, CAR 817, CSR 308, CSR 338 and CSR 50 range of advanced rifles, and the CMP 9 SMG. AL TARIQ will display scaled-down versions of its family of precision-guided munitions while HALCON will display the Thunder and Desert Sting range of precision-guided munitions.

Attendees of DEFEXPO can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stand 9R.11/ 9R.12 in Hall 9.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.

