Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group PJSC (EDGE), one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, hosted a high-ranking delegation from the Brazilian Marine Corps at its headquarters and manufacturing and testing facilities in Abu Dhabi. During the four-day visit, EDGE briefed the delegation on its latest developments and conducted several live product demonstrations showcasing its extensive capabilities across air, land, sea, and cyber domains, with a particular focus on autonomous systems, counter-drone technologies, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, secure communications, missiles, naval vessels, and armoured vehicles.

Led by Admiral Rogerio Ramos Lage, Marine Corps Material Commander, the delegation also included Colonel Aderian Ricardo Lima Rodriques, Chief of Electronic Warfare and Cybersecurity Material Commander, and Major Augusto Van den Eeden Claas, Command and Control Battalion Operations Officer.

Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE, said: “Hosting the Brazilian Marine Corps at EDGE was a great opportunity for us to showcase our advanced technology solutions and for the delegation to witness firsthand the quality and performance of some of our products and solutions. There is a great potential for us to work together on knowledge exchange, R&D cooperation, and the co-development of advanced defence systems, as recently demonstrated through our partnership agreement to develop an anti-ship missile with the Brazilian Navy. This is yet another important milestone in our long-term partnership.”

EDGE recently announced the strategic partnership agreement with the Brazilian Navy to co-invest in long-range anti-ship missile development, as well as providing advanced solutions, such as anti-jamming technology, which is developed by EDGE in the UAE.

Admiral Rogerio Ramos Lage, Brazilian Marine Corps Material Commander, said: “The live demonstrations of EDGE's wide range of technologies and solutions show many areas for future collaboration, which will strengthen the partnership between the Brazilian Navy and EDGE. The visit underscores our commitment to exploring new opportunities for collaboration of mutual benefit, and enhancing our defence capabilities across multiple domains.”

A major pillar of EDGE’s growth strategy is the building of mutually beneficial partnerships around the world to support defence capability development, including in Latin America where EDGE recently established its first international office, located in Brasilia.

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

