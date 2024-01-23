Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group PJSC (EDGE), one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced the addition of International Golden Group (IGG) to the EDGE portfolio of companies. Abu Dhabi-based IGG is the UAE’s leading agent for high-end defence supplies and security solutions. The move will allow EDGE to expand its business and to provide a more complete end-to-end offering to its end-users.

Recognised as a leading supplier to the UAE Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, and other defence and security authorities, IGG builds alliances and partnerships in the defence field by entering into long-term strategic business partnerships, both locally and internationally, within the complex systems integration, assembly, and manufacturing domains.

H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE, said: “As part our wider growth strategy, the addition of IGG to EDGE is a major move towards securing and consolidating defence industry capabilities in the UAE. This underscores our commitment to maximising benefits and harnessing corresponding strengths to the fullest extent for the benefit of our customers here in the UAE, and overseas. The synergies are perfectly matched and together we will provide end-users with cross-complementary services and solutions which encompass the totality of their requirements for all defence related operations and scenarios.”

IGG’s position as the national leader in its field will enable EDGE to further consolidate the trading of military supplies and services within the UAE, bringing significant cost benefits and efficiencies to the group and to its domestic and international customers.

Fadel Saif Al-Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of International Golden Group (PJSC), expressed his satisfaction in joining efforts with EDGE. He highlighted the impressive track record of achievements of EDGE, a leading company in the UAE, in developing innovative solutions in the areas of defence, security, and other fields. Al Kaabi emphasised that the addition of IGG to EDGE aligns with the growth and expansion strategies of both groups at the local, regional, and international levels, with the objective of strengthening the UAE's position as a leading global hub for defence industries.

IGG can supply a large range of military solutions including all major types of arms and ammunition, tanks and multi-purpose military vehicles, maritime vessels, radar and communications systems, field hospitals, control and command systems, military training ranges, night vision and surveillance systems, anti-riot equipment, land and marine security barriers, military uniforms, and much more. Services include consultancy services, military vehicle maintenance and upgrade, military and security training, and information technology services, as well as systems integration, technical support, navigation, air-traffic control, protection and security services, among others.

