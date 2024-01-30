​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced a contract to deliver several robust, multi-layered counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) to the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a significant move towards reinforcing the UAE’s national security.

Announced at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) 2024, the contract includes the delivery of SIGN4L’s advanced SKYSHIELD C-UAS and NAVCONTROL-G systems. The state-of-the-art C-UAS provide a high degree of situational awareness and soft-kill capabilities against unmanned aerial threats, enabling the comprehensive protection of critical infrastructure and border integrity.

