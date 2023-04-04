Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity, JAHEZIYA, a single-stop service provider for defence solutions and emergency response services, was awarded the Security Leadership Award by the Cybersecurity Council during GISEC 2023, the leading gathering ground for the cybersecurity community worldwide, recently held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cybersecurity Council, presented the award to JAHEZIYA CEO Talal Al Hashmi during the high-profile event.

The award recognises JAHEZIYA for their dedication and commitment to the CYBER Pulse Project, an initiative delivering best-in-class digital awareness training. The award is meant to serve as a blueprint for security leadership excellence, as well as serve as inspiration to develop further innovations in the cybersecurity awareness sector.

JAHEZIYA is the region’s leading provider of emergency firefighting and rescue training and services, military consultancy, and technical services. JAHEZIYA is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster at EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.