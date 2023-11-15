Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Leonardo Electronic Division, part of the Italian-headquartered global technology company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow to explore joint opportunities related to subsystems, system integration and service support programmes for both airborne and naval domains. Leveraging their complementary strengths and capabilities, EDGE and Leonardo will explore potential collaboration which will advance their positions in the UAE and selected export markets.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

