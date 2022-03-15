Manama, Bahrain: Edamah (Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company), the real estate arm of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund will be the strategic partners of the Gulf Property Show. Bahrain’s no.1 real estate showcase will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. The event which takes place from 22 – 24 March at the Bahrain Exhibition Centre will be one of the first major in-person tradeshows in two years.

Edamah are committed to building for Bahrain. The company have already launched a diverse portfolio of developments with major plans to develop large scale projects for the future. Edamah is instrumental in Bahrain’s long-term growth plan in line with the economic vision 2030 by broadening investment opportunities in the real Estate sector of the kingdom.

On their participation Edamah’s CEO Amin Alarrayed said: “The Gulf Property Show provides an integrated platform to promote the real estate sector, we are glad to be part of its return this year. At the exhibition we will be showcasing our award-winning Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa and Bilaj Al Jazayer a multi-purpose Coastal town, whose masterplan was recently approved, that will elevate the Sunset Coast with boutique hotels a beach club and numerous offerings in the F&B and leisure sectors.”

“Building for Bahrain is a powerful vision and mission that Edamah undertakes in the property landscape of Bahrain.” Says Jubran Abdulrahaman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE) the organisers of the event.

“Their developments have reinforced the investment potential of Bahrain globally. We are delighted that they are putting up their award-winning projects for public display at the Gulf Property Show.”

The Gulf Property Show’s strategic partners are, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Diyar Al Muharraq and Bahrain Harbour, the Diamond sponsors are Naseej, the Gold Sponsors are Al Yal Real Estate and the Architecture Partner is Pace. The show will take place alongside the Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo, ensuring the strongest integrated business-to-business showcase for the construction, interiors and property sectors ever to be staged in the Northern GCC.

-Ends-

For more information Visit our Gulf property show, Gulf Construction Expo and Interiors Expo websites at http://gulfpropertyshow.net/, http://interiorsexpo.net/, http://www.gulfconstructionexpo.com/

About HCE:

Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), has established expertise as an exhibition organiser. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq event, Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition. HCE has now established its reputation as a leading conferences and exhibitions company in the Kingdom of Bahrain.