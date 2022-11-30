The questionaire covers key information required by foreign investors while considering investments in the Saudi capital market.

Questionnaire will be updated on an annual basis by Edaa.

Riyadh: The Securities Depository Center “Edaa”, published its first questionnaire in partnership with the Association of Global Custodians’ (AGC) Depository Information Gathering Project (DIGP).

Known as the “AGC Questionnaire,” the document will be a key repository of information for foreign investors. It will have information on Edaa’s roles as a Securities Depository Center (SDC) and Settlement System (DSS), as well as have answers to questions on settlement, registry, safekeeping to ownership, capital, regulation, as well as audit.

The questionnaire will be updated on an annual basis and will help members assess risk before entering the Saudi capital market.

Raed Alhumaid, CEO of Edaa, said: “As we continue to witness increased foreign participation in the Saudi capital market, it has become essential to increase transparency and align with global depositories around the world. Our participation in the Association of Global Custodians’ Depository Information Gathering Project is another step in strengthening our market and increasing its attractiveness among international investors. We will continue to participate in similar initiatives to further grow and develop the Saudi capital market.”

Effective today, the AGC Questionnaire, will be available on the Securities Depository Center Company (“Edaa”) website on the following link:

Association of Global Custodians (AGC) Questionnaire (edaa.sa)

About Edaa

The Securities Depository Center Company (“Edaa”) was established in 2016 and is fully owned by the Saudi Tadawul Group. “Edaa” operates and maintains the Depository and Settlement System (DSS) to record and maintain securities and register the ownership of securities on the Saudi Exchange. It aims to enhance the efficiency of securities deposit and registration services, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, through developing a more resourceful environment that fosters excellence within all sectors related to the capital market. For more information, visit: www.edaa.com.sa

