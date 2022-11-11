Ebny Real Estate Development Company signed a consultancy alliance for a number of leading and distinguished consulting companies in a number of real estate development fields in order to develop the company’s real estate product in New Sohag Governorate, to make a qualitative leap in the real estate market there, as it is one of the most important pioneering companies in providing a different real estate product with new ideas and visions in Upper Egypt, within the framework of its strategic and expansion plan in the Egyptian market and in conjunction with the development of its own brand to align with the size of future expansions during the coming period.

As the company has signed with a number of the most prominent and best consultants in the Egyptian market headed by Dr. Yasser El-Beltagy “YBA” engineering consultant office, aiming to develop and oversee the engineering, administrative and operational works of the company’s project in New Sohag.

Dr. Abdullah Kamel, Chairman of Ebny Real Estate Development company, said during a press conference held on the sidelines of signing the alliance contract that the company’s vision, since its launch in the Egyptian market, is based on a basic concept, which is to build unique sustainable urban communities commensurate with the surrounding environment and provide its residents the highest quality standards, to maintain the investment value of these communities, and this is what made us accurate in choosing our business partners from the best and strongest advisory expertise in real estate market to achieve this goal, explaining that according to this agreement, there will be concentration to develop and follow up the performance and implementation of the company’s current projects.

He added that Ebny has been working in the Egyptian market since 2012 and its investments are estimated at 8 billion Egyptian pounds, Ebny has decided to enter real estate investment field in the most difficult times, but due to the insistence of its leaders and their belief that Egypt, despite any circumstances, will remain the land of opportunities, thus became the decision of intensification of investments in real estate development, as one of the most important economic sectors supporting the national economy, to implement a number of real estate projects amounting about 17 housing projects in Nasr City and Heliopolis, then directed its investments to New Sohag to implement integrated residential urban projects there.

He pointed that the company’s vision to invest in Upper Egypt is due to a personal conviction of the existence of real investment opportunities in Upper Egypt aligns with the strategic vision of the state in implementing its comprehensive urban plan, as Upper Egypt engages a large quota, especially with the establishment of a number of new Upper Egypt cities in each of its governorates to increase exploitation of the resources of these governorates and provide real investment and work opportunities for its people, thus achieving growth in the state’s total domestic outcome as a whole

Kamel added that the company’s first project in New Sohag is the Greene Avenue project, which is built on an area of ​​20 acres, with investments amounting to one billion pounds, which is a residential compound contains 31 residential buildings and 20 villas, with a construction ratio not exceeding 20%, in the style of integrated residential resorts,

as it contains green spaces, services, beautiful landscapes, guard gates and surveillance cameras with a sustainable smart infrastructure, in addition to the implementation of “Westway” project, which is a commercial and entertainment mall in New Sohag on an area of ​​approximately 10,000 square meters that includes the best brands,

restaurants, kids area, medical clinic and other services, next to “Greene Avenue” project, as the mall will provide entertainment for the residents of the compound and the surrounding areas, and due to the great turnout achieved by the company’s first project, the company acquired a 36-acre plot of land in New Sohag also to implement “Azalia Resort” the company’s second project, which is a residential compound with integrated services designed as a tourist resorts due to its vast areas of landscapes, scenic landscapes and architectural designs, pointing that the company has a strong management with experience to manage projects and implement maintenance work, in addition to providing hundreds of new job opportunities for Upper Egypt youth and contributing in the implementation of the state’s plan to reduce overcrowding population in governorates and major cities and making Upper Egypt cities attractive to work and life.

As for the company’s expansion plans during the coming period, Eng Ismael Omar Ebny General Manager assured that they are now studying a number of investment opportunities in different cities of Upper Egypt, such as New Minya and Assiut, due to the great demand that the company has experienced from clients and Egyptians working abroad to buy real estate units within integrated residential communities in Upper Egypt, and the spread of the compound’s culture in these cities has become very attractive for the implementation of such projects, therefore, the company seeks to be unique in its real estate projects in the governorates of Upper Egypt, and to provide a real estate product distinguished by quality and happiness, and provides its residents comfort and safety according to the highest modern construction standards.

Dr. Yasser El-Beltagy “YBA” engineering consultant office Chairman, said that

he is happy to sign this agreement with Ebny Company, which has a pioneering and very distinguished thought in implementing projects with a new vision in Upper Egypt, noting that his company will manage and design the engineering works for the company’s new project in New Sohag, indicating that “YBA” manages and designs engineering works and drawings for a huge and diverse package of residential, commercial, administrative and service projects distributed over different regions, and the value of construction investments in the projects that are in progress annually is approximately 25 billion pounds.

-Ends-