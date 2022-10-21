• Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi founded ​​“EBDA’A” award in collaboration with the Jewellery and Watch Show, ARJMST, the International Gemological Institute, and the Ministry of Community Development.

• EBDA’A award is a unique opportunity for rising talent to develop their skills and gain practical experience and follow a pathway to a career as a professional designer.

• During its previous cycles, EBDA’A Awards attracted more than 500 designers, who showcased more than 1,500 unique pieces and designs.

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The organising committee of the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi announced today that young designers can now register to participate in the 2022 edition of EBDA’A Awards. The awards celebrate its tenth anniversary, reflecting its relentless efforts to nurture and support promising talent by selecting the best jewellery designers from both citizens and residents.

The EBDA’A Awards during the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, which is taking place from November 9 to 13 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Center (ADNEC), will have 170 local and international companies from more than 20 countries around the world participating.

Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi founded the EBDA’A Awards as a leading platform to unleash excellence and creativity among emerging jewellery designers looking to break into the industry, showcase their work and have it judged by a panel of experienced jewellery specialists. It is an opportunity to transform their passion from a hobby into a career by helping them develop professionally and giving them the experience needed through interactive mentoring and communication with leading jewellery designers.

The competition includes four design categories: Pearls, Emirati identity, Arabic calligraphy-inspired designs and People of Determination.

The EBDA’A Awards is sponsored by the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi and the International Gemstone Institute, as well as the Middle East Conference of Exhibitions, ARJMST and the Ministry of Community Development.

During the previous three editions, the award has made significant progress in engaging people of determination in a bid to promote community cohesion and the principles of social inclusion, while encouraging this group of creative talents to innovate.

The names of the EBDA’A Awards winners will be announced during the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi. A jury of three prominent artists, including jewellery designer and sculptor Azza Al Qubaisi, and designers Maha Al Sibai, Sheikha Alserkal and Noura Alserkal, will oversee the selection of the winning pieces, while this year’s guest EBDA’A Awards Committee judge is Saadiah Sulaiman, a previous award recipient who was selected for her hard work and concentrated efforts to develop her skills and creativity.

The EBDA’A Awards have attracted more than 500 designers of different nationalities who have provided the show with more than 1,500 pieces during previous editions.

The 2022 winner will receive a commemorative award manufactured and designed by the Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi and a certificate of recognition and appreciation, with the opportunity to display their pieces at next year’s Jewellery and Watch Show. They will also be supported to further develop their work, implement the winning pieces in each category and attend special courses at the International Gemological Institute to improve their skills.

The most distinguished designer who best reflects their idea, reveals their creative personality, and is willing to evolve will be given the chance to attend one of the most important jewellery exhibitions in the world, the JCK Las Vegas. They will not only participate in the event but present their own collection, after developing it with the EBDA’A Awards’ partners.

Ahead of the event, Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi stated: “This year’s edition of the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi is a special event as it marks the tenth anniversary since the launch of the EBDA’A Award. I am proud of the pioneering achievements of this award, which has enriched the lives of many aspiring jewellery designers and made them leading professionals in the field. It has also established Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for the visionary designers who create pieces that capture the beauty of Arab culture and the refined beauty of the Emirates, with unique pieces that tell inspiring stories.”

She added: “During the past nine editions, the EBDA’A Awards has attracted many innovators from different nationalities living in the UAE who have presented their unique creations that tell the story of their passion. This competition has helped maximise the profile of the jewellery sector at the local level and in increasing its footprint at the regional level “.

You can also register at the main gate of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Center (ADNEC) and enjoy the latest trends in unique jewellery and elegant watches.

Visitors can register online for free access to The Jewellery and Watch Show 2022: https://bit.ly/3rhJpe4

Those wishing to participate in the Ebdaa Award can get more information by visiting the website: https://bit.ly/3QxA39y