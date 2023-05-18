Abu Dhabi: Ebarza Furniture, a leading name in home furnishings, announced their commitment to incorporating eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired elements into its designs, keeping in line with 2023’s leading décor trend “Back to Nature”. Responding to the growing demand for sustainable and earthy décor, Ebarza introduce innovative materials and captivating design concepts across their extensive collection.

As consumers increasingly seek to bring nature indoors, the use of warm and earthy colors like caramel and sand has gained immense popularity in interior design and furniture. This trend represents a shift towards incorporating nature-inspired elements into home décor, fostering a tranquil and inviting atmosphere. In line with this movement, Ebarza offers a remarkable range of furniture pieces featuring smooth curve shapes, which provide a seamless, modern and sophisticated look that complements the warm and natural color palette.

"We have noticed a shift in consumer preferences towards more natural color palettes and materials," says Maana Abudaqqa, CEO of Ebarza Furniture. "Curves and organic shapes provide a sense of comfort and relaxation," he notes. "These elements can soften a space and create a more inviting atmosphere."

In addition to incorporating welcoming colors and smooth lines, Ebarza Furniture is committed to sustainability by utilizing recycled and eco-friendly materials. Among the leading innovations is the use of microfiber leather, a durable material made by recycling traditional scraps from original leather production. The brand also uses flexible stone sheets, a new technology manufactured from stone waste powder. The flexible stone sheets are not only versatile for a wide range of wall coverings but also harmonize perfectly with the concept of earthy colors – offering a distinctive yet comforting look.

"Customers today seek furniture and décor that not only looks exceptional but also aligns with their values and promotes sustainable living," states Maana. "By using eco-friendly materials, we actively reduce waste while creating furniture that is durable and long-lasting.”

Ebarza Furniture's commitment to incorporating eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired elements paves the way for a harmonious blend of style, sustainability, and elegance in the world of interior design. For more information and to explore their extensive collection, visit www.ebarza.com or visit Ebarza's stores in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi and Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

