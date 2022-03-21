UAE: After nearly 9 months of uncertainty – Residency First Advisers, one of the UAE’s leading immigration by investment consultants, are pleased to announce that the EB-5 Program has now been reauthorized.



The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program enables investors and their family to qualify for a Green Card when investing into a U.S. business. With the program reauthorized, applicants from the UAE can now start applying again.



Nick Mustafa, Managing Partner at Residency First Advisers commented on the news saying:

“We are extremely relieved for hundreds of our existing clients whose EB-5 applications were paused over the past 9 months. With the resumption of EB-5, processing will finally now continue. We are equally excited to assist our new applicants in exploring some of the improved benefits the revitalized EB-5 Program has to offer, and some of the impressive new EB-5 projects we have been reviewing.”



Language contained in the new bill will reauthorize EB-5 until 30th September 2027 with some important provisions for both existing and new applicants. This is the first time since 2015 Residency First Advisers has had the ability to operate with a long-term reauthorization of EB-5, finally giving clients in the UAE long term stability in the Program.



Summary of EB-5 Reauthorization:

Pending i-526 applications will resume processing upon reauthorization date

Pending applicants will not be subject to the increased investment amount

Consular processing / Adjustment of Status applications will resume upon reauthorization

New applicants – minimum investment amount now $800,000

Grandfathering – USCIS will continue to process applications in the event of future EB-5 expiry

Applicants can file Adjustment of Status concurrently with their EB-5 application – giving extra protection for applicants from countries such as India.

