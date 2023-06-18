Manama / Tokyo: The Eazy Financial Services B.S.C (Closed) (EazyPay) and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, have signed an agreement to enable JCB payment acceptance at the bank’s POS and e-commerce merchants in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The signing ceremony was held on 12th June 2023 at EazyPay’s Hub (EP’s Headquarters) in the presence of EazyPay and JCB representatives.

The partnership will provide JCB cardholders around the world with greater convenience, allowing them to enjoy the usage of their JCB Cards at all EazyPay merchant outlets across the Kingdom. This is in line with the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030, to provide customers with a competitive, sustainable and fair environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Nayef Al Alawi, founder and CEO of EazyPay, said: “Our aim is to add value, and JCB gives us the opportunity to do that. This comes in harmony with our ongoing commitment & efforts to consistently accelerate our clients cutting-edge technology and innovative payment solutions, driven by our vision of cementing our position as the leading POS & Online payment gateway provider of digital financial services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and work beyond conventional payment acceptance practices.”

Mr. Yuchi Kadowaki, CEO of JCB Middle East LLC., said: “The Kingdom of Bahrain is very important market for JCB. The number of travellers, be it for business or leisure, is increasing. JCB’s business in the region is also increasing in line with this and I am delighted that we have entered into this partnership with the EazyPay. The Kingdom regularly holds world-class events such as the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. This partnership will enhance our offering for convenience of cardholders in the Kingdom and cater for both the business and touristic needs of our cardholders worldwide.”

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About EazyPay

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a payment services provider, payment gateway, 5th POS & online payment acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is primarily engaged in digital payment services within the financial industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & latest payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.

