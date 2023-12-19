Manama, Bahrain — Eazy Financial Services "EazyPay," a leading Bahraini financial institute specializing in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, proudly announces its achievement of the Great Place to Work certification for the period from November 2023 to November 2024.

The certification, awarded by the renowned global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®, recognizes EazyPay's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for its employees.This esteemed certification is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, motivated, and engaged. EazyPay also places a strong emphasis on building a collaborative culture that encourages innovation, diversity and professional growth.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, as it reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of our talented team," said Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder, MD & CEO of Eazy Financial Services.

"This certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining a workplace that inspires creativity, collaboration and continuous improvement and I would like to thank our employees for making such an environment possible.", he added.

The Great Place to Work certification is based on a rigorous assessment process that evaluates key workplace attributes, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. EazyPay's positive scores in these areas underscore its dedication to creating an environment that enables employees to thrive both personally and professionally.

As EazyPay continues to grow and innovate in the financial technology sector, the company remains committed to fostering a workplace culture that attracts top talent and encourages excellence. The Great Place to Work certification serves as a milestone in EazyPay's journey toward becoming a leader not only in the financial services industry but also in providing an exceptional workplace experience.

About EazyPay

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a payment services provider, payment gateway, 5th POS & online payment acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is primarily engaged in digital payment services within the financial industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & latest payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.