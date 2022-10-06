A diverse training series that includes over 16,000 free courses to support creatives in the UAE.

Submittable through the Authority’s website and via social media platforms.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) launched the third season of its e-learning initiative in partnership with LinkedIn, the largest professional network in the world, to provide professional development opportunities for members of the creative community in the UAE through the LinkedIn educational platform. The Authority calls on all interested creative talent and entrepreneurs to register and benefit from the accompanying courses and workshops, helping them hone their skills and develop their businesses.

Starting this month, users will be able to register in courses related to their fields and interests through over 16,000 business, technology and creative skills courses offered by the initiative for free via the LinkedIn education platform.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture, said: "The partnership between the Authority and LinkedIn in its third-year falls within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to provide pioneering digital platforms and programmes to support creatives in the UAE. Over the past two years, it has supported members of the creative community in facing the challenges posed by COVID-19, enabling them to virtually access a large number of specialised educational courses and materials from the comfort of their homes. This year, we aspire to continue to support those wishing to obtain knowledge and develop skills wherever they are across the country by investing in accessible and innovative programmes and initiatives. This forms part of our mission to support an ecosystem that encourages the growth of emerging talent and help them to flourish, in order to strengthen the cultural and creative industries in the emirate and cement its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent as well as the global capital of the creative economy.”

This year, participants will also be able to join a series of workshops aimed at enhancing their knowledge of creative and professional fields in cooperation with LinkedIn, universities and creative and cultural institutions in Dubai. The workshop topics will revolve around two key themes: creative educational offering and best practices for building a professional personal profile (this includes introducing the training courses offered by LinkedIn and how to access them).

The initiative offers accredited specialised training courses designed by a group of experienced international experts that aim to develop and refine the capabilities of creative professionals in the areas of business administration. The courses include digital business transformation, crisis management, business development, legal and financial matters, and creative skills that include photography, graphic design, electronic games and product design, visual arts, films, and fashion, among other fields of creativity and business management.

To apply to register for the courses, creatives can visit the following link: https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/about-us/special-projects/our-projects-events/e-Learning-with-LinkedIn