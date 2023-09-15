Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the fourth season of its e-learning initiative in partnership with LinkedIn, the largest professional network in the world, to provide free professional development opportunities for members of the creative community in the UAE through the LinkedIn educational platform.



LinkedIn offers more than 16,000 specialised educational courses, expertly designed to meet the needs of creatives, entrepreneurs, and talented individuals aspiring to develop their skills, enhance their capabilities, and refine their practical experiences. This coincides with Dubai Culture's commitment to advancing the creative scene and enriching the cultural movement in Dubai. It contributes to realizing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to cement its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.



Dubai Culture has invited members of the creative community, entrepreneurs, and interested individuals to register for the initiative and benefit from a series of specialised courses and workshops led by a select group of international experts in the fields of entrepreneurship management and creative skills development.



Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture, emphasized the authority's commitment to supporting local creative practitioners. She said, "Nurturing talent is an integral part of Dubai Culture's strategic map and falls within our sectoral priorities aimed at creating an innovation-driven economic ecosystem and establishing a sustainable creative environment capable of supporting and empowering emerging creative forces." At the same time, she expressed the authority's pride in its strategic partnership with LinkedIn and the significance of the E-Learning initiative in supporting the entrepreneurship sector. She added, "Through this, Dubai Culture seeks to help professionals and members of the creative community to access a series of specialised courses in various managerial and creative fields. This will contribute to broadening their horizons for skill development and experience enhancement, encouraging them to unleash their unique ideas and diverse projects, which will have a positive impact on the cultural and creative industries ecosystem in Dubai."



Interested individuals can subscribe to the series of courses and workshops through the following link: https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/E-learning-initiative