Named 'Best Regional SMS Service Provider’ for the 3rd year in a row

Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& won the 'Middle East Operator of the Year' and the 'Best Regional SMS Service Provider’ at the 7th Carrier Community Global Awards ceremony in Berlin, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to driving transformation and delivering exceptional performance in the industry.

This outstanding accomplishment illustrates e&’s unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in the techco sector and the capacity to adjust to changing market demands while providing outstanding results for clients and partners.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&, said: “These prestigious awards serve as a recognition to the team's dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Winning the title of ‘Middle East Operator of the Year’ is a great honour, which further solidifies e&’s position as one of the world’s leading technology and investment groups.

“With its innovative infrastructure and solutions, e& has demonstrated significant strides in the industry over the last year. The recognition of e&'s exceptional messaging solutions further fuels its mission to deliver cutting-edge services and unparalleled customer satisfaction.”

With the ‘Middle East Operator of the Year' award, the jury recognised e&’s successful initiatives to improve access to communications in the region, along with its customer and revenue growth, market disrupting innovations, first-to-market technology implementations, and industry collaboration efforts.

e& C&W’s recognition in the regional category as a SMS service provider demonstrates its capabilities and extraordinary performance in supporting Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the entire messaging ecosystem. Its extensive global reach enables a seamless delivery of SMS traffic to more than 800 terminating MNOs using win-win partnership models.

e&’s recognition at the Carrier Community awards forum is a testimony to e&’s global reach and ability to deliver superior services on a wholesale scale. By leveraging effective partnership models and innovative solutions, e& has become a trusted provider of global services.

This recognition celebrated the achievements of top global telcos, highlighting the innovations and achievements among telecom wholesale operators and ecosystem partners around the globe and who were independently judged by a panel of telecom analysts and experts from the industry.

-Ends-

e& Carrier & Wholesale Services

e& Carrier & Wholesale (C&W) is the largest global operator. With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a catalyst for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, the e& international wholesale arm has been globally acclaimed as the ‘Best Wholesale Provider’ for many years in a row.

As an aspiring global technology group grounded in a rich telecom heritage, e&’s strategic priority is to drive new partnerships and opportunities that will accelerate growth across the business. Through a whole range of strategic partnerships e& C&W offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers, hyperscalers and cloud providers worldwide. This mainly includes mobile, data, voice and satellite services.

The ecosystem of C&W encompasses region’s most extensive international network that links 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching over 800 plus destinations. With four Tier III datacentres, e& C&W operates data services through the largest internet hub and intercontinental cable system linking Asia to Europe via the UAE.