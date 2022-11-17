Highlights the multi-year strategic collaboration that e& and Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix signed in September 2022



Sustainability agenda at play with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Yas Marina Circuit have a proven history of pioneering technologies and innovations that positively contributed to society.



Dubai: Following the signing of a multi-year strategic collaboration between e& (formerly Etisalat Group) and Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, e&, a founding partner of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, is set to bring memorable moments to motorsports enthusiasts at the most anticipated sporting event of the year. The global technology and investment conglomerate is set to engage consumers as the Emirate of Abu Dhabi gears up for event taking place from 17 to 20 November at the Yas Marina Circuit.



e& has always been at the forefront of enhancing customers’ lives and adding value to businesses through the design and implementation of a digital-throughout experience.

Thousands of visitors will enjoy a seamless and immersive digital experience at e&’s specially-designed Fan Zone.



At the e& Fan Zone area, the metaverse comes to town where e&’s virtual platform, e& universe the first metaverse landing on Mars will present yet another opportunity to traverse the virtual and physical worlds through the latest technological innovations focusing on show casing the smart home at this phase. The next phase will open doors of opportunities for visitors to purchase digital assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), watch virtual concerts and sporting events as well as engage in other unique digital experiences.



There is much to see and do at the e& Fan Zone where fans and their families can enjoy the experience of being on the racetrack through the F1 simulator or participate in a football game at the specially carved pitch area. The Batak activation will keep everyone on their feet with the hand-eye coordination game that focuses on who will have the fastest response. There are also several opportunities to create special photo moments, whether at the F1 cars that are on display at the fan zone or the 360-degree photo mechanised booth.



For those who have access to the exclusive Paddock suite and the F1 backstage area, e& has made it possible to drive consumer engagement through a series of activations run by its specialised business pillars. After they take in the experience of the Paddock suite’s spectacular rooftop views and enjoy an exciting line-up of renowned performers and musicians, visitors can hear from e& capital, the investment arm of e&, that will demonstrate a use case by VUZ, a leading immersive social app where it had recently made a strategic investment. Through the use of VUZ, they will get the opportunity to stream and experience a new level of immersive realism in Extended Reality (XR) and metaverse digital experiences.



As e& contributes to enhancing the visitor experience at F1, it continues to keep its sustainability vision high on the agenda as it seeks to help other organisations and partners achieve their sustainability goals. Just recently, the Group announced its COP27 objective of net zero operations by 2030 to accelerate its climate action efforts and support the UAE’s net zero strategy.



When it comes to going green at Yas Marina Circuit, last year ADMM was awarded three-star environmental certification from Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), for its active contribution to a wide range of sustainable initiatives.



Today, ADMM announced officially pledging to aligning itself with the United Nations Sports for Climate Action (UNS4CA) and, through a series of sustainable initiatives and programmes, will work to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gases and Emissions certification by 2040. The organisation had also introduced a plastic-free environment at Paddock club and several avenues across the Yas Marina Circuit. This year, e& will navigate the opportunities where the Group will contribute to the sustainability initiatives led by ADMM and all partners.



Moreover, F1 had announced its net zero carbon commitment by 2030 as part of its wider Sustainability Strategy. Its aim is for 2026 to introduce the next-generation hybrid engines – by 2026. Side by side, F1 will also be advancing the capability of better technologies critical to the sustainable growth of electric vehicle (EV) market.

Both parties will demonstrate the importance of collaboration not only for the purpose of innovation but also for consumer experiences that are still sustainable and will lead to a low-carbon society.



About e&

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.



Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.



e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.



To learn more about e&, please visit: https://eand.com/



Media Contact:

Nancy Sudheer,

Corporate Communications – e&

nsudheer@eand.com